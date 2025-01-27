Full Cast Set For A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE at Crucible Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sheffield Theatres has announced the full cast for Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire, which runs from Saturday 1 - Saturday 29 March 2025. This new production of the award-winning play will be directed by Josh Seymour (Spend, Spend, Spend).

Joining the previously announced Joanna Vanderham who is playing Blanche are Bridgette Amofah playing Eunice; Lia Burge playing Neighbour/Flower Seller/Nurse; Nuhazet Diaz Cano playing Pablo; Jake Dunn playing Stanley; Tayla Kovacevic-Ebong playing Mitch; Jack Ofrecio playing Allan/Young Man/Doctor; Amara Okereke playing Stella and Dominic Rye playing Steve. All members of the cast make their Sheffield Theatres production debuts with A Streetcar Named Desire.

"How strange that I should be called a destitute woman! When I have all of these treasures locked in my heart."

In the sultry back streets of 1940s New Orleans, fading Southern Belle Blanche DuBois seeks solace with her estranged sister Stella.

Blanche's delicate sensibilities create instant suspicion in Stella's unrestrained husband Stanley, as they collide in a struggle for Stella's heart. As their simmering feud escalates, past truths begin to surface and both sisters must choose between fantasy and reality. Passions ignite and illusions are shattered in Tennessee Williams' Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

Comments