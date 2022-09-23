Full Cast Announced For Hope Mill Theatre's Production Of Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA

Full casting has been announced for the UK theatrical premiere of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, opening at Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester in November.

Leading the creative team for this new production are venue founders Joseph Houston and William Whelton, with Houston directing and Whelton co-directing and choreographing. Announced today is that Tarik Frimpong (The Wiz Hope Mill Theatre, Mary Poppins Returns) will join the creative team as Assistant Director.

Joining the previously announced Grace Mouat (she/her) (SIX, & Juliet, Legally Blonde) who plays Ella and Jacob Fowler (he/him) (Heathers the Musical, Little Mix: The Search) who plays Prince Topher are Annie Aitken (she/her) (The Phantom of the Opera) who will play Madame, Julie Yammanee (she/her) (Carousel) who will play Marie/Fairy Godmother, Lee Ormsby (he/him) (Les Miserables) who will play Sebastian, Matthew McDonald (he/him) (HMS Pinafore) who will play Lord Pinkleton (U/S Prince Topher), Katie Ramshaw (she/her) (Jeremy Jordan in Concert) who will play Charlotte, Olivia-Faith Kamau (she/her) (Million Dollar Quartet) who will play Gabrielle and Adam Filipe (he/him) (The Prince of Egypt) who will play Jean-Michel.

Completing the cast will be featured ensemble members Morgan Broome (she/her) (U/S Madame/ Gabrielle), Lois Glain Postle (she/her) (U/S Marie/ Fairy Godmother), Ria Tanaka (she/her) (U/S Ella), Ella Valentine (she/her) (U/S Charlotte), Jamie Jonathan (he/him) (U/S Sebastian), Will Fisher (He/Him) (U/S Pinkleton), Trevor Lin (he/him) and Milo McCarthy (they/them) (U/S Jean-Michel).

Completing the creative team are Musical Supervisor Leo Munby, Musical Director Audra Cramer, featuring New Musical Arrangements by Jason Carr, Set and Costume Designer Elly Wdowski, Projection Designer George Reeve, Lighting Designer Aaron J Dootson, Sound Designer Adam Fisher, Associate Choreographer Charise Renouf, Wig Designer Richard Mawbey, Wig Supervisor Lucy Packham-O'Brien, Assistant Costume Designer Eve Salter, Sound No 1. Josh Evans, Casting by Jane Deitch and Artwork by Steph Pyne.

Director Joseph Houston said: "We are thrilled to finally share our full cast for Rodger's + Hammerstein's Cinderella. The whole Cinderella casting process was a joy from beginning to end, and the sheer talent that we have assembled is truly remarkable. Having Grace Mouat in the title role, is so exciting and I know audiences are in for a treat, seeing her take on such an iconic role, alongside Jacob Fowler, who is also set to stun audiences. We have assembled an incredible creative team to help bring this show to life and we can't wait for audiences to experience our most ambitious show to date."

The smart and beautiful young Ella lives in the care of her wicked, self-absorbed stepmother Madame and her two stepsisters Charlotte and Gabrielle. In another part of the kingdom, Prince Topher is trying to find himself and learn his place in the world. When his scheming advisor Sebastian suggests throwing a ball so the Prince can meet potential brides, Ella and Topher's different worlds come together. Expect the unexpected in this clever retelling of the beloved fairy tale.

Cinderella is the only musical written for the television by legendary duo Rodgers & Hammerstein (South Pacific, Carousel, The Sound of Music). Originally broadcast live in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, the broadcast was watched by more than 100 million people, before subsequently being remade for TV again in 1965 and 1997 (starring Whitney Houston and Brandy).

A new Broadway version with a Tony-nominated book by Douglas Carter Beane premiered in 2013 featuring several fresh characters and songs. This will be the first time a fully staged version of the show has been performed in the UK (following a 2019 one-night concert version in London).

The musical's previously postponed 2020 run will be staged this Autumn at Hope Mill Theatre, from Tuesday 1st November until Sunday 11th December with a press night on Sunday 6th November.