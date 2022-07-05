FOLLOW THE SIGNS Comes to Soho Theatre Next Month

A fully BSL-integrated hip-hop gig theatre show, Follow the Signs is performed through BSL, rap, spoken English, movement, and creative captioning, to be shared and celebrated by Deaf and hearing audiences together. It tells the story of acclaimed dancer and choreographer Chris Fonseca: from infanthood when he lost his hearing after contracting meningitis, through a school system unable to value his differences, into teenage years where music and dance entered his life, to the present where he owns his place in the world.

Once upon a time there was a boy from down the road

He contracted meningitis at the age of two years old

His life had been ok but now little did he know

His hearing was to leave him and was due to change his world

Chris Fonseca is a dancer and choreographer from South East London. He performed in the London 2012 Paralympics Opening Ceremony and his appearance as a contestant on BBC1's The Greatest Dancer stunned the judging panel and audiences alike.

Chris says: "Follow the Signs is an autobiographical journey that sets out to map and better understand the experiences of Deafness in a world dominated by the sense of hearing. As a Black Deaf Man, my life-lessons have been influenced by the society of which I am a part of but also excluded from. It has been a long journey and I have had to overcome many obstacles in order to fully embrace my identity. Own it. Embrace it. Celebrate the struggle. I'm gassed that Soho have given me the space to share this joyful story. Bring nothing but good vibes and let's do this!"

With Chris, the Follow the Signs cast includes Harry Jardine (also co-writer and director), Gaia Ahuja, and Raphaella Julien. Chris and Harry First met in 2019 on a six-month tour of the UK. They developed a strong friendship and creative partnership. Chris started teaching Harry sign language and by the end of the job they were communicating pretty fluently together. They are currently directing fully BSL-integrated Stig of the Dump for Storyhouse's Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre season.