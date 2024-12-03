Ewan McGregor Will Return to the London Stage in MY MASTER BUILDER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ewan McGregor will return to the London stage for the first time in 17 years to star in My Master Builder, a new play by American playwright and screenwriter Lila Raicek. Directed by Michael Grandage, the Artistic Director of MGC, who also co-produce with MarketStall and Seaview, the production opens on 29 April 2025 at Wyndham’s Theatre, with previews from 17 April, and runs until 12 July. Further casting and creative team to be announced shortly.

My Master Builder reunites McGregor and Grandage following their previous collaborations on Othello and Guys and Dolls – both for the Donmar, where Grandage was Artistic Director.

With over 10,000 tickets at £25 across the run, public booking opens at midday today, with DMT Priority from 10am.

Ewan McGregor said today, “It’s such a thrill be returning to the stage – and to work with Michael again, an actor’s director with whom I have had some of my happiest working experiences. He’s a generous collaborator, who enables you to discover the play together afresh in the rehearsal room. And what a play – I love where Lila has taken the story, a very modern take on today's sexual politics.”

Michael Grandage added, “It’s always a privilege to open a new play in the West End and to bring emerging and original voices to as wide an audience as possible. I’m excited to collaborate with writer Lila Raicek, staging My Master Builder in London this Spring. The production is also a joyful reunion with Ewan McGregor - an extraordinary stage actor, working together for the first time on a world premiere, in a brand-new partnership for MGC with MarketStall and Seaview.”

The captioned performance is on Saturday 24 May 2025 at 2.30pm; and the audio described performance is Saturday 14 June 2025 at 2.30pm.

Ewan McGregor returns to the London stage to play Henry Solness. He previously appeared in Othello (Donmar Warehouse), Guys and Dolls (Donmar West End at the Piccadilly Theatre) and Little Malcolm and His Struggles Against the Eunuchs (Hampstead Theatre and Comedy Theatre); and on Broadway, The Real Thing. His television work includes A Gentleman in Moscow, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Halston (Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie), Fargo (Golden Globe for Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television, Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series), Karaoke, Scarlett and Black and Lipstick on Your Collar; and for film, Mother Couch, Bleeding Love, Raymond & Ray, Birds of Prey, Pinocchio, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, Doctor Sleep, Christopher Robin, Beauty and the Beast, T2 Trainspotting, American Pastoral, Our Kind of Traitor, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Force Awakens, Last Days in the Desert, A Million Ways to Die in the West, August: Osage County, The Impossible, Haywire, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, Perfect Sense, Beginners, The Ghost Writer, Amelia, Angels & Demons, I Love You Philip Morris, Deception, Incendiary, Cassandra’s Dream, Miss Potter, Stay, The Island, Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, Robots, Big Fish, Young Adam (Scottish BAFTA for Best Actor), Down with Love, Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, Black Hawk Down, Moulin Rouge!, Rogue Trader, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Little Voice, Velvet Goldmine, A Life Less Ordinary, The Serpent’s Kiss, Emma, Trainspotting (Scottish BAFTA for Best Actor), The Pillow Book, and Shallow Grave. McGregor undertook an international motorcycle trip with friend and colleague Charley Boorman which included visits to several UNICEF programmes along the route, and formed the basis of a television series and a best-selling book, both called Long Way Round – this was followed by Long Way Down and Long Way Up.

Comments