Photos: THE WAVES in Rehearsal at Jermyn Street Theatre

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All new rehearsal photos have been released from Flora Wilson Brown's new adaptation of Virginia Woolf's The Waves at Jermyn Street Theatre. Check out the photos below!

The cast includes Archie Backhouse (Louis); Breffni Holahan (Susan); Pedro Leandro (Neville); Syakira Moeladi (Jinny); Tom Varey (Bernard); and Ria Zmitrowicz (Rhoda).

Following six friends from childhood to adulthood, this coming-of-age story opens on 21 April, with previews from 16 April, and runs until 23 May 2026.

They begin by the coast. Then, school. Youth. Forming. Swelling. Terror. Joy. Working. Falling. Fame. Grief. Alone. Together.

The Waves is a tender, thrilling story about growing up together. Major new talents Flora Wilson Brown and Júlia Levai unite to bring Virginia Woolf’s masterpiece to heart-thumping life.

Photo Credit: Alex Brenner



Syakira Moeladi and Pedro Leandro

Tom Varey

Julia Leval

Company

Archie Backhouse and Ria Zmitrowicz

Breffni Holahan

Syakira Moeladi, Breffni Holahan, Pedro Leandro, Tom Varey

Ria Zmitrowicz