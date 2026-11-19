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Equity has secured the first ever collective AI protections for performers in UK film and television, striking an agreement on protections for artists over their digital likeness alongside vital safeguards that prioritize human creativity in the industry. The AI protections are part of a wider agreement struck between Equity and Producers Alliance for Cinema and Television (PACT), which covers pay and conditions for featured artists and stunts.

Almost 8,000 Equity members will vote on the three-year offer, which also includes a 24% increase in pay rates for the biggest films, and 9% increase for TV, plus increases to other payments. The online ballot opens today, Monday 16 November, and closes at 12noon on Monday 30 November. Equity is recommending that members vote yes to accept the offer.

The new agreement includes a raft of rights and protections, from casting and auditions, to shoot and post production. Many are codified in an enforceable agreement for the first time ever, such as a minimum 72-hour notice period for self-tapes, a commitment to cast disabled artists in disabled roles. There is a new contractual obligation for Producers to provide artists of all ethnicities and cultures with adequate hair and make-up provision. The introduction of bullying and harassment principles will commit to safe casting and audition spaces, with training and reporting on sexual harassment and other workplace safety issues. For the first time ever, sustainability provisions are included in contracts, adopting a Green Rider to help improve the environmental impact of film and TV.

Equity general secretary Paul W Fleming said: “We set about to radically improve and modernise the terms and conditions for performers across UK TV and film. The result is groundbreaking. We’ve achieved the best AI provisions in the business – protecting performers and ensuring that human performance is valued and prioritised across the industry.

“This deal includes pay increases across the board, with fees on the biggest productions better reflecting blockbuster budgets, while working with lower-budget producers to deliver increases and improvements. Meaningful reductions in use periods means performers will receive secondary payments sooner, sharing in the success when shows are sold on or continue to be watched years after their first release.

“Equity members told us they were fed up with excessive asks on self-tapes. With this new agreement, casting directors will have to give a minimum of 72 hours’ notice, with a maximum of six pages and no requirements for readers, providing a respectful brief to professional performers who are often balancing portfolio careers and caring responsibilities alongside auditioning for roles.

“At the heart of the package are improved provisions on dignity at work. All performers should expect professional and appropriate hair and make-up provisions, and can now point to the provisions requiring them, paying attention to ethnicity and cultural heritage. Disabled artists should be cast in disabled roles, and our new agreement sets this out for the first time. Of significant importance is updated processes and language to give artists better protections and recourse against bullying, sexual harassment or other workplace issues.

“The democratisation of Equity’s negotiating process means this is the first time that all featured artists and stunts get a vote on these new terms. Equity members were fundamental in shaping the claim, voting for potential industrial action to achieve it, and are now able to give the final say on whether to accept these new and improved working conditions.”

The offer is a three-year deal, spanning January 2027 – 31st December 2029. Equity members demanded better across five key areas: pay, use fees, self-tapes, AI, and fairer contracts, and this offer provides improvements across all areas. More detail on key areas is outlined below.

The Agreement In Detail

On pay for Cinema Films, the offer includes:

24.1% increase to minimum fees on films with a budget over £50m over 3 years, with 17% in Year 1.

13.5% increase to minimum fees on films with a budget between £30m and £50m over 3 years, with 7% in Year 1.

On pay for TV, the offer includes: 9% increase on minimum engagement fee over 3 years (3% per year).

21% increase on production day payments over 3 years, with 14% increase in Year 1 (excluding Band 1 low-budget productions).

34% increase in holiday pay in year 1 to bring in line with statutory regulations (42.6% increase over 3 years).

96% increase for dance rehearsal rate over 3 years

9% on all other fees over 3 years

On TV use fees, the offer includes:

3 percentage point uplifts to streaming platform use fees. This equates in real terms to increases ranging from 16% - 50% (depending on the uses being pre-purchased and how the production is financed).

reductions to use periods from 15 years to 10 years, which means secondary payments going back to all artists sooner.

On casting: world leading self-tape provisions, which includes a 72-hour notice period (excluding bank holidays and weekends), that codify fairer methods of casting and hold producers and casting directors to account.

On AI: comprehensive protections for artists over their digital likeness and vital safeguards that protect human creativity. This was only secured after Equity members voted 99% in favour of taking industrial action and refusing to be scanned on set, in an indicative ballot last December.

On hair and make-up: new contractual obligation for Producers to provide artists of all ethnicities and cultures with adequate hair and make-up provision.

On disabled artists: provisions requiring casting of disabled artists in disabled roles; the introduction of an Access Rider; and introduction of an Access Coordinator – helping to improve the diversity and representation of the workforce.

Plus: Improved Nudity and Simulated Sex Acts provisions, including mandatory use of intimacy coordinators and nudity riders, new anti-bullying and harassment principles; more opportunities for members to meet with Equity at workplace visits; formal recognition of puppeteers; commitment to ongoing discussions to address terms for Choreographers and Movement Directors, and more.

Almost 8,000 Equity members will get a vote on the offer, including actors, dancers, stunt performers, stunt coordinators, puppeteers, and voiceover artists currently working across film and television and also those who have worked on either of the two agreements since 2021 (when the agreement was last negotiated).

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 15% 2 Soho place 15% 3 Theatr Clwyd 13% 4 National Theatre 10% 5 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Sydney Diamond - 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Edinburgh Festival Fringe 21% 2 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 12% 4 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 12% 5 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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