"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: NINE NIGHT is Now Playing at the Kiln Theatre
The run has received a further extension by an additional week due to demand, now running until 9 January 2027.
Kiln Theatre has released first look photos for a new revival of Natasha Gordon’s award-winning play Nine Night, directed by Artistic Director Amit Sharma, which blends humour and poignant family dynamics as three generations of a London family gather at a traditional Jamaican wake. The run at Kiln Theatre has received a further extension by an additional week due to demand, now running until 9 January 2027. Check out the photos below!
Sharma directs Sonya Cassidy (Reacher, Amazon Prime) as Sophie, Estella Daniels (Treasure Island, Theatre Royal Haymarket) as Trudy, Llewella Gideon (Mr Loverman, BBC) as Auntie Maggie, Ava Hinds-Jones (Generation Z, Channel 4) as Anita, Gary McDonald (Oedipus, Wyndham’s Theatre) as Uncle Vincent, Dani Moseley (Dreaming Whilst Black, BBC) as Lorraine, and Javone Prince (PhoneShop, Channel 4) as Robert.
The creative team includes Natasha Gordon (Writer), Amit Sharma (Director), Libby Watson (Set & Costume Designer), Rory Beaton (Lighting Designer), Mwen (Sound Designer & Composer), Kloé Dean (Movement Director), Hazel Holder & Claudette Williams (Voice & Dialect), Julia Horan CDG (Casting Director), Jordi M. Carter (Associate Director), Jon Aaron (Fight Director).
Photo Credit: Mark Senior
Cast
Sonya Cassidy (Sophie) & Dani Moseley (Lorraine)
Llewella Gideon (Aunt Maggie)
Javone Prince (Robert)
Javone Prince (Robert) & Gary McDonald (Uncle Vincent)
Estella Daniels (Trudy)
Estella Daniels (Trudy) & Ava Hinds-Jones (Anita)
Dani Moseley (Lorraine)
Ava Hinds-Jones (Anita), Dani Moseley (Lorraine), Gary McDonald (Uncle Vincent) & Llewella Gideon (Aunt Maggie)
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