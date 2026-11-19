NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Kiln Theatre has released first look photos for a new revival of Natasha Gordon’s award-winning play Nine Night, directed by Artistic Director Amit Sharma, which blends humour and poignant family dynamics as three generations of a London family gather at a traditional Jamaican wake. The run at Kiln Theatre has received a further extension by an additional week due to demand, now running until 9 January 2027. Check out the photos below!

Sharma directs Sonya Cassidy (Reacher, Amazon Prime) as Sophie, Estella Daniels (Treasure Island, Theatre Royal Haymarket) as Trudy, Llewella Gideon (Mr Loverman, BBC) as Auntie Maggie, Ava Hinds-Jones (Generation Z, Channel 4) as Anita, Gary McDonald (Oedipus, Wyndham’s Theatre) as Uncle Vincent, Dani Moseley (Dreaming Whilst Black, BBC) as Lorraine, and Javone Prince (PhoneShop, Channel 4) as Robert.

The creative team includes Natasha Gordon (Writer), Amit Sharma (Director), Libby Watson (Set & Costume Designer), Rory Beaton (Lighting Designer), Mwen (Sound Designer & Composer), Kloé Dean (Movement Director), Hazel Holder & Claudette Williams (Voice & Dialect), Julia Horan CDG (Casting Director), Jordi M. Carter (Associate Director), Jon Aaron (Fight Director).

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Soho place 17% 2 Birmingham Hippodrome 15% 3 Theatr Clwyd 12% 4 National Theatre 12% 5 Unicorn Theatre 8% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Sydney Diamond - 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Edinburgh Festival Fringe 23% 2 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 19% 3 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 12% 4 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 12% 5 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming