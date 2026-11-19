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All new photos have been released from Club NVRLND at to The Vaults, Waterloo. Performances will continue until Sunday 31 January 2027. The photos feature Diana Vickers (Wendy), George Renshaw (Peter), LeFil (Tiger Lily), Peter Caulfield (The Crocodile) and more. Check out the photos below!

Starring Diana Vickers as Wendy Darling, RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestant Le Fil as Tiger Lilly, George Renshaw as Peter Pan, Ceili O’Connor as Tink, and Peter Caulfield as The Crocodile, Matthew Gent as Hook, Becky Bassett as Ensemble/Nana, Damian Buhagiar as Ensemble/Smee, Max James Hodge, Joshua de La-Garde, Elinor Morris, Ashley-Jordon Packer, Appolilly Szwarc and Natalie Yin.

Conceived and directed by Steven Kunis, with a book by Olivier Award-winning Jack Holden, Club NVRLND is a high-energy immersive nightclub musical, transforming The Vaults into Peter Pan’s underground nightclub. Audiences are invited inside NVRLND to drink, dance and party alongside the cast as the story unfolds around them, revelling in nostalgia, exhilaration and youthful abandon. Set to the biggest 2000s anthems by legends including Britney Spears, Rihanna, Outkast, Coldplay and many more, everyone is welcome to leave their worries at the door and lose themselves on the dancefloor! The doors to NVRLND open for an hour before the show, with the party continuing afterwards.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 16% 2 Soho place 16% 3 Theatr Clwyd 13% 4 National Theatre 10% 5 Unicorn Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Sydney Diamond - 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Edinburgh Festival Fringe 22% 2 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 20% 3 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 12% 4 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 11% 5 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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