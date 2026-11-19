"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Diana Vickers, George Renshaw, and More in CLUB NVRLND at The Vaults
Performances will continue until Sunday 31 January 2027.
All new photos have been released from Club NVRLND at to The Vaults, Waterloo. Performances will continue until Sunday 31 January 2027. The photos feature Diana Vickers (Wendy), George Renshaw (Peter), LeFil (Tiger Lily), Peter Caulfield (The Crocodile) and more. Check out the photos below!
Starring Diana Vickers as Wendy Darling, RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestant Le Fil as Tiger Lilly, George Renshaw as Peter Pan, Ceili O’Connor as Tink, and Peter Caulfield as The Crocodile, Matthew Gent as Hook, Becky Bassett as Ensemble/Nana, Damian Buhagiar as Ensemble/Smee, Max James Hodge, Joshua de La-Garde, Elinor Morris, Ashley-Jordon Packer, Appolilly Szwarc and Natalie Yin.
Conceived and directed by Steven Kunis, with a book by Olivier Award-winning Jack Holden, Club NVRLND is a high-energy immersive nightclub musical, transforming The Vaults into Peter Pan’s underground nightclub. Audiences are invited inside NVRLND to drink, dance and party alongside the cast as the story unfolds around them, revelling in nostalgia, exhilaration and youthful abandon. Set to the biggest 2000s anthems by legends including Britney Spears, Rihanna, Outkast, Coldplay and many more, everyone is welcome to leave their worries at the door and lose themselves on the dancefloor! The doors to NVRLND open for an hour before the show, with the party continuing afterwards.
Photo Credit: Danny Kaan
Club Nvrlnd
Cast
LeFil
Club Nvrlnd Guests
LeFil
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