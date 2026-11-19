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Kath Duggan and Hector Harkness have announced their latest collaboration, Down by the River, which will run at Building 18, 1 James Clavell Square, Woolwich, London SE18 6ZD, 12 - 28 Feb 2027, and is now on sale.

Two people fall in love as the world falls apart. Somewhere just beyond a place we know, in a world that might be falling apart, a man lives alone. Inside his workshop he keeps busy, finding ways to fill the hours. Beyond the walls, something is changing. And then, one day, the telephone rings. Hidden away in a cavernous warehouse in Woolwich, South East London, Down by the River is a theatrical tale about how humans connect against impossible odds.

A seated audience of just 40 peers through a wide aperture into a man's private world. A cinematic soundscape surrounds them as they become silent witnesses to the details of his life, his routines and solitude, and the unnerving thrill of his discovery that he is not, in fact, alone.

Written and directed by Punchdrunk Associate Artists Kath Duggan and Hector Harkness, Down by the River draws on their extensive experience of immersive and site-specific theatre to create something both epic and beautifully intimate. Featuring a soundscape by award-winning sound designers Ben & Max Ringham, the show immerses audiences into a rich world of surround sound that brings The Warehouse, and what lies beyond, vividly to life. Down by the River is a one-hour theatrical experience that invites you into a previously unused part of Punchdrunk's Woolwich complex.

Down by the River is a small window into an enormous life, a love story at the end of the world.

Kath Duggan said: 'Punchdrunk has been a big part of our creative lives, so it's very special to be making something of our own on their home turf in Woolwich. We're creating a show that's quite different in scale and spirit from the work people might associate with the space, so we are really looking forward to welcoming audiences to experience this.'

Hector Harkness said: 'We're interested in what happens when you strip immersive theatre back to simple elements: one person, a room, and the possibility of connection with someone far away. There's something captivating about watching the tiny details of life, and then allowing this intimate story to unfold against a much bigger, more mysterious world. '

Duggan and Harkness previously collaborated on One Night Long Ago (The Stage Top 50 shows of 2023), 'A genuinely fresh take on what an immersive piece can look – and sound – like…. A piece that conjures the bright little moments of an ordinary life, as well as the incidents that cast the longest shadows' (The Stage)

Down by the River features actor Simeon Kyslyi, Lighting Design by Sarah Readman, and Sound Design by Ben & Max Ringham. It will run at Building 18, 1 James Clavell Square, Woolwich, London SE18 6ZD from 12 - 28 Feb 2027.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Soho place 17% 2 Birmingham Hippodrome 15% 3 Theatr Clwyd 12% 4 National Theatre 12% 5 Unicorn Theatre 8% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Sydney Diamond - 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Edinburgh Festival Fringe 23% 2 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 18% 3 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 12% 4 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 12% 5 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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