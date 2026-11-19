SIX OUTDOOR – THE ROYAL HOMECOMING TOUR, will bring SIX THE MUSICAL on its first-ever outdoor tour, taking the complete, fully staged show to ten UK venues from Friday 4 June to Sunday 8 August 2027 as part of its tenth anniversary celebrations.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into an electrifying 80-minute celebration of 21st-century girl power. The tour will visit historic castles, magnificent palaces, beautiful forests and seaside settings, culminating at Home Park, Hampton Court Palace.

Featuring a powerhouse cast of all-star Queens drawn from SIX productions around the world, together with a big band of 16 musicians, this specially assembled company will bring the show's iconic pop soundtrack to life in a way audiences have never heard before.

Audiences can soak up the summer atmosphere, enjoy the festival vibe and share the experience with friends and family – making SIX OUTDOOR the crowning glory of their summer.

Kenny Wax said: 'We are delighted to have partnered with Live Nation's concert division Cuffe and Taylor on this exciting season of outdoor performances in ten truly stunning and individually unique venues to celebrate 10 extraordinary years of SIX'

Peter Taylor, Co-Founder of Cuffe & Taylor, said: “We're thrilled to be taking SIX on its first-ever outdoor tour. Pairing this phenomenal show with some of the UK's most stunning historic and natural settings, plus a 16-piece band, makes for an unmissable summer night out, and there's no better finale than a royal homecoming at Hampton Court Palace.”

Tickets for SIX OUTDOOR go on-sale at 12 noon on Thursday 26 November 2026. An exclusive 24-hour presale is available from 12 noon on Wednesday 25 November by signing up at SixTheMusical.com/outdoor

About SIX

In London, SIX continues its reign at the Vaudeville Theatre, where it is booking until November 2027, alongside its ongoing UK and Ireland tour. On Broadway, the musical is preparing to conclude its historic run at the Lena Horne Theatre on 3 January 2027, following more than five years and over 2,100 performances.

The musical's international success continues, with 2026 seeing the opening of a new Spanish-language production in Madrid, a return to Australia, a 12-week engagement in China and a second Korean-language season in Seoul, opening in December. Further international performances include the Grand Théâtre de Luxembourg in May 2027.

SIX has also continued to reach audiences around the world through its music. In September 2026, the musical released its first Korean-language studio album, following its first official Spanish-language recording earlier in the year. The original SIX the Musical (UK Studio Cast Recording) was certified Platinum in 2026, while the Broadway album SIX: Live on Opening Night was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and topped the Billboard Cast Album Chart at Number 1. Collectively, SIX's music has been listened to more than 5.5 billion times worldwide.

Tour Dates

Scarborough Open Air Theatre, North Yorkshire – 4–6 June

Delamere Forest, Cheshire – 11–13 June

Westonbirt Arboretum, Gloucestershire – 18–20 June

Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire – 26 June

Lincoln Castle, Lincolnshire – 2–4 July

Bedford Park, Bedfordshire – 10–11 July

Dreamland Margate, Kent – 17–18 July

Cardiff Castle, Wales – 23–25 July

The Piece Hall, Halifax – 29–31 July

Home Park, Hampton Court Palace – 6–8 August

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