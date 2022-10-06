English National Ballet Presents EK / FORSYTHE / QUAGEBEUR At Sadler's Wells, 9-12 November

This autumn, English National Ballet returns to Sadler's Wells from 9 - 12 November with a new triple bill celebrating creativity and innovation, including the World Premiere of The Rite of Spring by Mats Ek, his first new creation for the Company.

Set to Stravinsky's iconic, visceral score, played live by English National Ballet Philharmonic, Mats Ek's new version of The Rite of Spring sees 20 dancers portray an extended family at the scene of a ritualised wedding. Ek's distinctive choreographic style is combined with costume and set designs by Marie-Louise Ekman and lighting by Linus Fellbom.

Of The Rite of Spring, Mats Ek said:"Throughout my career, Stravinsky's extraordinary score has always had a powerful impact on me. I am thrilled that with this new work I have the opportunity to return to this score to realise its full potential. I am thankful to Tamara and everyone at English National Ballet for allowing me the opportunity to create a new Rite of Spring and I am thrilled to share it with audiences on stage at Sadler's Wells this autumn."

Alongside The Rite of Spring is William Forsythe's Blake Works I, first performed by English National Ballet to much acclaim earlier this spring. This soulful piece for 21 dancers is set to seven songs from singer-songwriter James Blake's album The Colour in Anything. A brilliant combination of solos, duets and intricate group formations, Blake Works I is a masterclass in precision and a joyous display of classical ballet technique and vocabulary.

Completing the programme is Take Five Blues by First Artist and Associate Choreographer Stina Quagebeur. Originally created for English National Ballet's digital season in 2020, this newly expanded version sees the dancers take to the stage to perform "a heady waltz of grand jetés and pirouettes" (Evening Standard) to a soundtrack of contemporary jazz and classical music.

Of the evening, English National Ballet's Artistic Director, Tamara Rojo CBE said; "I am thrilled to bring this evening of trailblazing works to the stage and present the world premiere of The Rite of Spring by Mats Ek. Throughout my tenure, I have looked to expand the company's repertoire to include a range of creative voices that represent the diversity of our artform. I am so pleased that we can now add Mats Ek's name to that long list. He is a master choreographer with a long history of creating ground-breaking, impactful and lasting works and it has been an honour to welcome him into the studio to work with us. I can't wait for audiences to witness the results of this on stage alongside works by William Forsythe and our very own Stina Quagebeur."

English National Ballet

Ek / Forsythe / Quagebeur

Sadler's Wells, London

Wednesday 9 - Saturday 12 November 2022

www.ballet.org.uk/ek-forsythe-quagebeur