Emma Rice's ROMANTICS ANONYMOUS Will Release Live Cast Album

A live cast album will be released for the musical ROMANTICS ANONYMOUS. The recording, captured during its 2020 run at Bristol Old Vic, will be available on all streaming platforms starting on Valentine's Day, February 14th.

Adapted from the film LES ÉMOTIFS ANONYMES, the musical features direction and book by Emma Rice, with music and lyrics by Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond. The production was originally set to tour the United States following the Bristol premiere, but the tour was halted due to the pandemic.

“We were all heartbroken when COVID forced us to cancel the American tour,” Emma Rice said. “But this glorious live album is the perfect way to preserve the brilliant performances and pure joy of our beloved Romantics Anonymous. We are delighted to be able to share this tender, delicious and magical musical with the world.”

Funny, tender, and delightfully awkward, ROMANTICS ANONYMOUS is a delicious love story about breaking the mold and finding the courage to be happy. When Angelique, a gifted chocolate maker inhibited by social anxiety, takes a job in Jean-Rene's struggling chocolate factory, a fragile love affair unfolds.

“We're thrilled that the live album will allow even more people to discover this piece that we're so incredibly proud of,” said Kooman and Dimond. “Romantics Anonymous has already touched so many hearts in the UK, and now it can continue to reach new audiences around the world."

The album features Marc Antolin as Jean-René, Carly Bawden as Angélique, Brett Brown as Salesman/Fred, Me'sha Bryan as Suzanne/Mimi, Harry Hepple as Ludo/Remi, Laura Jane Matthewson as Young Woman, Sandra Marvin as Magda/Brigitte/Dr. Maxim, Craig Pinder as Father/Pierre/Receptionist, and Gareth Snook as Mercier/Mumbler/Marini.

The orchestra includes Tom Brady (musical direction & piano), Sarah Bowler (cello), Sophie Creaner (woodwind), and Mike Parkin (percussion), with musical supervision by Nigel Lilley. Orchestrations are by Simon Hale, mixing by Simon Baker, and mastering by Fritz Meyers.

The world premiere of ROMANTICS ANONYMOUS was originally produced by Shakespeare's Globe for the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse in 2017.

