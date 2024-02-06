Ellie Leach Joins the Cast of CLUEDO 2, Her First Acting Role Since Winning STRICTLY COME DANCING

Ellie Leach – reigning champion of Strictly Come Dancing - will make her stage acting debut as Miss Scarlett in the world premiere UK tour of Cluedo 2. Ellie won the hearts of the nation as she waltzed her way to victory (with dance partner Vito) to win the Glitterball Trophy in December. She is also known to millions of viewers as Faye Windass in Coronation Street. During her 13 years on the soap, Ellie was involved in various memorable storylines and nominated for numerous acting awards.

Based on the classic Hasbro boardgame, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, the five month UK tour marks the world premiere of Cluedo 2, which kicks off at Richmond Theatre on 29 February and visits theatres across the UK until July.

Starring alongside Ellie will be leading West End actor and TV favourite Jason Durr, who stars as Colonel Mustard. Most recently seen as David Hide in BBC One’s Casualty, (a role he played for seven years from 2016), audiences will also recognise Jason from his numerous other roles, including the motorbike riding policeman Mike Bradley from ITV’s hugely popular series, Heartbeat.

Ellie Leach said: “After an incredible year I’m so excited to join the cast of Cluedo 2. I am delighted to make my stage acting debut as Miss Scarlett and I can’t wait to work with Jason and the talented cast.”

Jason Durr said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the cast of Cluedo 2 as Colonel Mustard. I was a huge fan of the Cluedo board game as a child and the Colonel is such a great character. I am looking forward to bringing laughter and this ultimate whodunnit to audiences across the UK in its 75th anniversary year.”

The cast is completed by Jack Bennett (Wadsworth), Hannah Boyce (Mrs Peacock), Dawn Buckland (Mrs White), Liam Horrigan (Mr Black), Edward Howells (Professor Plum), Tiwai Muza (PC Silver) and Gabriel Paul (Reverend Green) with Kara Alberts-Turner, Audrey Anderson and Henry Lawes. Helen Flanagan has been advised to withdraw for medical reasons and the company of Cluedo 2 wish her well.

Following the huge success of the critically acclaimed original play, Cluedo is back on stage with a brand new, original comedy mystery, set in the swinging 60’s. It’s written by one of the UK’s most successful TV and stage writing duos, BAFTA Award winning writers Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran, (Birds of a Feather, Goodnight Sweetheart and Dreamboats and Petticoats) and will be directed by Mark Bell (The Play That Goes Wrong, A Comedy About a Bank Robbery), who will bring the action of this hilarious whodunnit to life.

Set and Costume Design is by David Farley, Lighting by Jason Taylor, Sound by Jon Fiber and Movement Direction by Anna Healey.

As the bodies pile up, our colourful characters - The Honourable Mrs Emerald Peacock, Colonel Eugene Mustard, ‘Professor’ Alex Plum, Miss Annabel Scarlett, ‘The Reverend’ Hal Green and the housekeeper Mrs White - move from room to room trying to escape the murderer and survive the night. Cluedo 2, will keep audiences guessing right up to the final moments, and budding detectives of all ages, from 8 to 80 and beyond, can watch for the clues and unravel the secrets, as they try to work out whodunnit… with what… and where!

Cluedo 2 is produced by JAS Theatricals, Gabriel Creative Partners, The Araca Group and Lively McCabe Entertainment. Cluedo on stage is based on the Hasbro board game and the Paramount Pictures motion picture, Clue.

Tour Dates

29 February – 2 March

Richmond Theatre

5 – 9 March

Woking, New Victoria Theatre

12 – 16 March

York, Theatre Royal

19 – 23 March

Brighton, Theatre Royal

25 – 30 March

Cambridge, Arts Theatre

2 – 6 April

Salford, The Lowry

9 – 13 April

Hull, New Theatre

16 – 20 April

Milton Keynes Theatre

23 – 27 April

Shrewsbury, Severn Theatre

30 April – 4 May

Malvern, Festival Theatre

6 – 11 May

Bath, Theatre Royal

14 – 18 May

Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre

21 – 25 May

Nottingham, Theatre Royal

28 May – 1 June

Newcastle, Theatre Royal

4 – 8 June

Glasgow, Theatre Royal

19 – 23 June

Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

25 – 29 June

Cardiff, New Theatre

2 – 6 July

Norwich, Theatre Royal

9 – 13 July

Truro, Hall for Cornwall

16 – 20 July

Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre*

23 – 27 July

Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre*