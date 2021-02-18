Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Elaine Paige to Play Preview of JILLY COOPER'S HARRIET – THE MUSICAL This Weekend

Catapulted from her ordinary suburban existence into a whirlwind romance, Harriet embarks on a journey that turns her world upside down and her heart inside out.

Feb. 18, 2021  

Elaine Paige will play an exclusive preview from the exciting new musical comedy Jilly Cooper's Harriet - the Musical, on her Radio 2 show this weekend.

With book sales of more than 11 million world-wide and an international fan- base, this is the first time Jilly Cooper has ever agreed to a stage adaptation of her work.

"The music is sensational ... we sing it around the house all the time" Jilly Cooper.

Harriet is composed by best-selling author Eva Rice, whose novels include The Lost Art of Keeping Secrets which is currently being developed for a major TV drama. A fan of Jilly's novels since adolescence, she was thrilled when Jilly agreed to her adapting the book for the stage - Harriet marks Eva's musical theatre debut.

Catapulted from her ordinary suburban existence into a whirlwind romance, Harriet embarks on a journey that turns her world upside down and her heart inside out. This is a tale of broken promises, tough choices and everything in between: guitars and rock stars - sex, love and fame - whisky, best friends and dancing. Plus the girl next door and a horse called Python. It's the perfect antidote to these difficult times.

Harriet is being developed with director Phillip Breen and Donald Rice by Twynamite Productions & Libby Brodie Productions in collaboration with Royal & Derngate, Northampton.

Elaine Paige will play track Mother's Words - sung by Alice Fearn whose West End credits include Olivier Award-winning Come From Away, and Wicked.

The musical director and orchestrator is Toby Higgins, whose musical directing credits include West-End hits Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Additional music is by Pete Hobbs - one half of the indie pop duo The Boy Least Likely To.

Listen to Elaine Paige's show on Radio 2 this Sunday 21st February and go to www.harrietthemusical.co.uk to hear more news.


