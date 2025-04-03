Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The UK Pantomime Association has announced that three much-loved stars of stage and screen - Elaine C Smith, Dave Benson Phillips and La Voix - will present The Pantomime Awards 2025. The Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday 13 April at 6pm at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking, staged in partnership with Trafalgar Entertainment and ATG Entertainment (ATGE).

Tickets are now on sale for what promises to be a star-studded, glamorous event, featuring performances from entertainment legend Anita Harris, family favourite Basil Brush with award-winning comedian and cabaret performer Kevin Cruise (aka Martin Cabble-Reid) and ITV Britain’s Got Talent rising star ventriloquist Jamie Leahey.

This year’s Pantomime Award nominations, announced last month, exemplify the breadth of on and off-stage talent, skill and enthusiasm across the country. Well-known nominees include Rylan, Owain Wyn Evans and Maisie Smith within the Best Newcomer to Pantomime category, with Katy Ashworth and Mina Anwar up for the Carmen Silvera Award for Best Magical Being. For the first time this year, the Nigel Ellacott Special Recognition Award for Pantomime History, Tradition and Heritage has been introduced in remembrance of the much-loved pantomime artist and historian who sadly passed away in 2024.

For the full list of nominations, visit: pantomimeassociation.co.uk/the-uk-pantomime-association-announces-the-nominations-for-the-pantomime-awards-2025-celebrating-a-wealth-of-talent-across-the-uks-theatre-industry

Founded in 2021, the UK Pantomime Association (UKPA) is a charity that explores, shares and celebrates pantomime by investigating the genre’s rich past, engaging with contemporary practice and inspiring the future. During the 2024-25 pantomime season, the fourth year in which the Awards have taken place, The Pantomime Awards’ 52 judges collectively visited 216 venues to see over 496 performances, far and wide across the United Kingdom.

Sam Munday-Webb, The Pantomime Awards Producer and Vice-Chair, said: “The Pantomime Awards get bigger and better every year, and the event has come to be known as one of the highlights of the annual Panto calendar. As well as celebrating excellence and innovation in the art form, this year we are privileged to be showcasing a range of both newer and some of the most established acts. It will, as ever, be a very special evening.”

