Eighth Wonder of the World La Voix Coming to the West End for One Night Only

Move over hanging gardens of Babylon, Egypt's pyramids step aside, because there's a new wonder of the world in town - La Voix!

Currently on an extensive tour the UK's Funniest Red Head, La Voix is coming to the West End for one night only and will visit The Lyric Theatre, Shaftsbury Avenue on 07 November 2022

Most famously known for making it to the finals of Britain's Got Talent, La Voix has gone on to be a regular on both stage and screen working closely with many big stars including Mickey Rooney, Cilla Black, Pamela Anderson, Brigitte Nielsen, Ruby Wax and many more - also appearing in Ab Fab The Movie alongside Joanne Lumley and Jennifer Saunders.

When the feisty flame-haired phenomenon isn't giving it out on her hilarious talk show on BBC Radio, the award-winning star and Royal Family favourite is busy performing for the rich and famous. She has twice entertained Princes William and Harry at their New Year's Eve party and topped the bill at Sir Ian McKellan's 80th birthday bash who said: "La Voix's impersonations are surpassed only by her own cheekily entertaining personality. A genuine one-off!"

Having caught the imagination of theatre goes across the globe La Voix is currently representing the UK in on globally televised competition Queen of the Universe from Paramount Plus - soon to air in the UK.

For the past 10 years in her stage shows the vivacious performer has been taking on the big 'divas' and making them her own, her uncanny ability to switch between the vocal styles of Tina Turner, Shirley Bassey, Liza Minnelli, Judy Garland or Cher with the click of a finger leaves the audience mesmerized, these spine-tingling vocals interspersed with a razor-sharp saucy wit brings audiences to their feet time and time again, whistling for more at every show.

La Voix brings fans and first-timers a unique evening of entertainment - forget everything you think this might be. In the company of a true legend, you're guaranteed to be up on your feet with music and laughter and a whole lot of glamour.

La Voix says "I've hit the big time! It's the West End all the way so dig out your sparkly shoes and join me for a night of music, song and lots of laughs - after the last couple of years it's just the tonic - you bring the gin!"

The perfect night out for theatre, comedy and musical fans! La Voix's shows are not to be missed! Book your tickets at www.thelyrictheatre.co.uk.