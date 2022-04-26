ELF Returns To London's West End in November

ELF the smash hit musical returns to London in a new production at the Dominion Theatre for a strictly limited 8-week season, previewing from 14 November and opening 24 November 2022, with the season finishing on 7 January 2023.

Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit starring Will Ferrell, ELF features a book by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone), with songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer).

The new production will be directed by Philip Wm. McKinley, with original set and costume design by Tim Goodchild, choreography by Liam Steel, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe and sound by Gareth Owen. Casting will be by Grindrod Burton Casting.

ELF is the funny and charming tale of Buddy, who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts as a baby and is transported back to the North Pole and raised as an elf! Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy-making abilities finally cause him to face the truth and realise he'll never belong in the North Pole. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York to find his birth father, discover his true identity and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Casting is to be announced.

ELF the Musical is produced by Temple Live Entertainment.