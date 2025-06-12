ECHO Comes To King's Head Theatre Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Susan Eve Haar's play ECHO will run at King's Head Theatre from 18 July 2025 with an official opening night on Tuesday 22 July. ECHO will be directed by Abigail Zealey Bess and will star Amara Okereke and Kyle Rowe.

ECHO, previously named Paper Doll, has had two extremely successful runs at Edinburgh Fringe Festival and 59E69 in New York.

Susan Eve Haar said “I'm thrilled that ECHO will be up in London with amazing actors - how lucky we are to have Amara and Kyle - an awesome production staff, and most of all, an English audience! ECHO resonates as an exploration of identity and love in a brave new world, and I look forward to seeing what more is uncovered in this production.”

"I wasn't born. I was made."

At a secluded B&B in upstate New York, a couple arrives to celebrate their tenth anniversary. The room is romantic, garish, off-kilter. So is she. Unstable, sensual, unpredictable - she wants something dangerous. He's desperate to please her. But as champagne flows and erotic games escalate, the night spirals into something darker, more surreal… until a baby, a blade, and a secret crack everything open.

Twenty years later, another couple returns to the same room to scatter her mother's ashes. But something lingers in the wallpaper, in the fan's rhythmic hum, in the echoes of the past. She's never been here before, at least not this version of her…

In this “downright compelling” (Scotsman) psychological thriller, the ethics of reproductive technology, the performance of intimacy, and the terrifying beauty of being made are thrust under the microscope for all to see.

ECHO has design by Peiyao Wang, lighting design by Daniel Carter-Brennan, sound design by Julian Starr, video and projection design by Matt Powell, and casting by Nicholas Hockaday.

