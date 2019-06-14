Donmar Warehouse Announces Full Casting For APPROPRIATE

The Donmar Warehouse today announces full casting for Ola Ince's production of Appropriate by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. Joining the previously announced BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning actor Monica Dolan, who will play Toni Lafayette, will be Jaimi Barbakoff (Rachael Kramer-Lafayette), Charles Furness (Rhys Thurston), Edward Hogg (Franz Lafayette), Steven Mackintosh (Bo Lafayette), Isabella Pappas (Cassidy Kramer-Lafayette), Orlando Roddy (Ainsley Kramer-Lafayette), Oliver Savell (Ainsley Kramer-Lafayette) and Tafline Steen (River Rayner).

So I thought, since we can't do Europe this summer, why don't the kids and I just do a little Southern History road trip? We're going to drive back home through Mississippi, Louisiana - all those places - experience some of Daddy's heritage.

The Lafayette family gather at their late father's home in Arkansas to bury the hatchet and prepare the former plantation for its Estate Sale.

Until, that is, they make a discovery which changes everything.

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins takes on the rich tradition of American family drama in his gripping play about ghosts and the legacies we are left with. Ola Ince directs Appropriate in its UK premiere at the Donmar.

Appropriate is the second production in Artistic Director Michael Longhurst's first season at The Donmar Warehouse. Continuing its commitment to engaging new audiences, the Donmar is simplifying ticket access schemes with DONMAR DAILY RELEASE. This new scheme sees a minimum of 40 additional tickets released for sale every morning for performances seven days later. Audiences can sign up to receive information about productions and ticketing on the Donmar's website, www.donmarwarehouse.com.





