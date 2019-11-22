Donmar Warehouse Announces Casting For FAR AWAY

The Donmar Warehouse announces casting for Lyndsey Turner's new production of Caryl Churchill's Far Away. BAFTA-winning actress Jessica Hynes will make her Donmar debut in the role of Harper alongside Aisling Loftus as Joan and Simon Manyonda as Todd. Casting for the role of Young Joan is to be announced at a later date.

You've found something secret. You know that don't you?

In a cottage far away, a child wakes to the sound of screaming.

Who will tell her what's really going on?

And where will the discoveries she makes that night take her in the years to come?

Caryl Churchill's dazzling play about a world sliding into chaos receives a new production at the Donmar, twenty years on from its explosive premiere.

For this production, the Donmar is partnering with the London College of Fashion, UAL, where graduate students on the College's MA Costume Design for Performance course will work to create the extravagant hats for Far Away's renowned hat parade scene. The Donmar will also be running a series of platform events alongside FAR AWAY, chaired by journalist Fiona Mountford.

Continuing its commitment to engaging new audiences, the Donmar has simplified ticket access schemes with DONMAR DAILY RELEASE. This scheme sees a minimum of 40 additional tickets released for sale every morning for performances seven days later. Audiences can sign up to receive information about productions and ticketing on the Donmar's website, www.donmarwarehouse.com.

The Donmar's successful free ticket scheme for those aged 16-25, YOUNG+FREE, will continue with Far Away, offering seats for performances across the season with tickets released by ballot at the end of every month. YOUNG+FREE is funded through the generosity of audiences via the Donmar's PAY IT FORWARD scheme. These donations have enabled the Donmar to allocate more than 18,000 free tickets to those aged under 26.

Before Far Away takes to the Donmar stage, [BLANK], a new play by Alice Birch in a co-production with Clean Break, is in its final week until 30 November. Then, Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst will direct Mike Lew's darkly comic take on Shakespeare's Richard III, Teenage Dick, which has its UK premiere from 6 December 2019 until 1 February 2020. Teenage Dick stars Daniel Monks, Susan Wokoma and Ruth Madeley.

Box Office:

020 3282 3808 (No booking fees, £1 postage fee may apply)

Telephone Mon-Sat 10am-6pm

In person Mon-Sat, 10am-curtain up (with some exceptions, see website)

www.donmarwarehouse.com





