Dita Von Teese Will Premiere DIAMONDS AND DUST at a Brand-New London Venue

Making her debut as a theatrical director, long-reigning Queen of Burlesque, Dita Von Teese, together with Tosca Rivola, Dee Parsons and Julian Stoneman will present the world premiere of a brand-new theatrical production DIAMONDS and DUST

London’s newest West End venue, the Emerald Theatre will opens its doors with the debut of DIAMONDS and DUST. Previews begin 16 June 2025, with an official gala opening on 3 July. Be among the first to experience this landmark production. Tickets on sale 12 February.

The production is conceived and directed by the star herself, Dita Von Teese, together with the show’s creator, stuntwoman and counterculture vixen Tosca Rivola, with choreography by Matt Nicholson, Dita Von Teese and Tosca Rivola.

DIAMONDS and DUST is a tale of the good, the bad and the lucky featuring some of the finest West End performers the UK has to offer, magnetic burlesque starlets and dangerous cirque artists. The production promises a thrilling blend of Old West lore, vintage casino culture, high-stakes stunts and Dita Von Teese’s signature glamour.

Step into our hazy saloon and let the 52-card deck decide your fate. This is the untold story of the Wild West’s most notorious card dealer, making her own way in a man’s world while trying her hand at taming Lady Luck for herself, perhaps in vain…

London’s newest theatrical production serves double jeopardy as the show plants a boot firmly in plot-driven theatre and a stiletto in the nuanced art of seduction. This world premiere production promises an unforgettable evening of experiential dining, specially curated cocktails, electrifying theatre and swanky late-night entertainment including DJ sets into the early hours on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Playing the role of Lady Luck in this production, Dita Von Teese is the Grande Dame of her glamour-verse. DIAMONDS and DUST will also spoil London audiences with a selection of Von Teese’s original costumes, signature props, and notably her debut as a theatrical director.

Dita Von Teese will perform in the initial opening weeks and then returns to join her company monthly for in-person performances. *

Casting and further creatives to be announced.

Dita Von Teese said “I am looking forward to welcoming London into the exciting glamour-verse we’ve been carefully preparing. Bringing together my love for Americana, haute style and all things burlesque, we can’t wait to share our theatrical production with London’s Glittering West End.”

Tosca Rivola added “After nearly a decade of work to galvanize high-calibre show concept, an iconic lead and collaborator like Dita Von Teese, necessary investment and the sheer diligence it took on behalf of my incredible team on the ground in London to not only open a show, but an entire West End Theatre, I am elated to finally focus on creating an incredible show alongside Dita Von Teese - a dream come true! As a first generation American, DIAMONDS and DUST is my bittersweet love letter to the American West for all of its romance and peril”

Aaron Mellor, CEO of Tokyo Industries, and owner of the Emerald Theatre said “We are delighted to be working with Dita Von Teese to deliver ‘Tokyo Industries' most ambitious and glamorous project yet. Opening a new theatre in the heart of the world's theatre capital is both an honour and a responsibility we deeply respect. Rest assured; we are committed to delivering an extraordinary experience in immersive entertainment”.”

Establishing itself as the most stylish and sought-after production in the city, DIAMONDS and DUST boasts costume design for Dita Von Teese by British designer Jenny Packham and bespoke footwear designed by Christian Louboutin. Audiences will also be lavished with a newly curated musical soundtrack for this dynamic new production.

DIAMONDS and DUST will bring together a host of world-renowned, multi award-winning creatives.

Entire production conceived and directed by Tosca Rivola & Dita Von Teese, Story by Tosca Rivola & Emma Henley, choreography by Matt Nicholson, Dita Von Teese and Tosca Rivola, musical supervision by Lewis Carnie, set and lighting design by Philip Gladwell, sound design by Gareth Owen, millinery by Hood London and general management by MPSI Ltd.

The show will feature an optional experiential dining experience, with a bespoke menu designed by Euphoria by Lara Norman.

DIAMONDS and DUST is produced by Tosca Rivola, Dita Von Teese, Dee Parsons and Julian Stoneman, with co-producers Sydney Max Lee, Sienna Sinclaire and Robert Testagrossa.

*Dita Von Teese will perform at a limited number of London shows - please check the website for further details

