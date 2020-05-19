Derren Brown's SHOWMAN Tour Will Now Premiere in February 2021

He's back! From Feb to July 2021, Derren Brown, the popular multi-award winning master of mind control and illusion, will be touring the UK with SHOWMAN, his first new live show for six years. Tickets are now on sale at www.derrenbrown.co.uk

Derren commented: "We were all ready to open Showman when the tour had to be postponed. Now, after sitting around in my pants for months I am so, so eager to get this show on the road. I'm hugely grateful to everyone who bought tickets and then was told they had to wait. Let's get together and have hug and a party".

The new tour dates in full:

February 22 - 28 Orchard Theatre, DARTFORD

March 2 - 6 New Theatre, OXFORD

March 9 - 13 Victoria Theatre, WOKING

March 23 - 27 Theatre Royal, PLYMOUTH

March 30 - April 3 His Majesty's Theatre, ABERDEEN

April 13 - 17 Empire Theatre, SUNDERLAND

April 20 - 24 New Theatre, HULL

April 27 - May 1 Grand Theatre, LEEDS

May 4 - 8 Marlowe Theatre, CANTERBURY

May 25 - 29 Grand Theatre, LEEDS

June 1 - June 5 Pavilion, BOURNEMOUTH

June 6 - 19 The Lowry, SALFORD QUAYS

June 22 - 26 Grand Theatre, WOLVERHAMPTON

June 29 - July 3 Theatre Royal, NORWICH

July 6 - 10 Milton Keynes Theatre, MILTON KEYNES

July 13 - 17 Cliffs Pavilion, SOUTHEND

Not suitable for under 12s

To book tickets go to: www.derrenbrown.co.uk or check directly with the venue websites. Times vary.

All existing tickets purchased for SHOWMAN remain valid and customers will be contacted directly by their individual venues.

Derren's live shows have won him two prestigious Olivier Awards - for Something Wicked This Way Comes (2006) and Svengali (2012) and he has received more Olivier nominations and wins than any other one-man show in theatre history. He has played to sold-out houses across the country every year since 2003 to over 1.6M people. Previous shows, Infamous, (2013, 2014), Miracle (2015, 2016) and Underground (2017, 2018) have also enjoyed critically acclaimed seasons in London's West End. In 2017 he made an award-winning US stage debut at the Atlantic Theater in New York with Derren Brown: Secret, which subsequently enjoyed a sell-out run at Broadway's Cort Theatre.

Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You