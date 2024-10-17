Declan Bennett, Chumisa Dornford-May, Jamie Muscato, and More Will Lead UK Premiere of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Donmar Warehouse has announced the full cast for the UK premiere of Dave Malloy's Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812 which marks new Artistic Director Tim Sheader's directorial debut at the venue. Sheader directs Declan Bennett (Pierre), Chumisa Dornford-May (Countess Natasha Rostova), Daniel Krikler (Fedya Dolokhov), Eugene McCoy (Prince Bolkonsky/Andrey), Annette McLaughlin (Marya Dimitriyevna), Maimuna Memon (Sonya Rostova), Jamie Muscato (Anatole), Cedric Neal (Balaga), Chloe Saracco (Mary) and Cat Simmons (Helene Kuragina Bezukhova), with Andrew Berlin, Kimberly Blake, Ali Goldsmith, Chihiro Kawasaki, Nitai Levi and Annie Majin.

The production opens on 16 December, with previews from 9 December, and runs until 8 February 2025.

Arriving in the glittering opulent world of Moscow High Society, the impulsive and romantic Natasha Rostova awaits the return of her fiancé from the front lines. But when she falls under the spell of an intoxicating aristocrat, it is up to the unlikely hero, Pierre, to pick up the pieces of her shattered reputation.

Inspired by a scandalous slice of Tolstoy's War and Peace, multi-award-winning Dave Malloy's dazzling, genre-defying musical is a ravishing party from start to finish.

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards on Broadway, this brand new Donmar production is directed by Artistic Director Tim Sheader in its UK premiere. His international Olivier Award-winning musical productions include Jesus Christ Superstar and Into the Woods.

Declan Bennett - Pierre. His theatre work includes The Marilyn Conspiracy (Park Theatre), Boy Out the City (Writer and Creator - Lyric Theatre West End/Edinburgh Fringe), Moulin Rouge! (Al Hirschfeld Broadway), Carousel, Jesus Christ Superstar (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), The View Upstairs (Soho Theatre), Jesus Christ Superstar Concert (Tokyo Orb), Striking 12 (Union Theatre), Fatherland (Lyric Hammersmith), Kiss of the Spider Woman (Menier Chocolate Factory), Once (Phoenix Theatre), American Idiot (St. James Theater/Broadway/US National tour), Rent (Nederlander Theater/Broadway/US National tour), Taboo (The Venue/UK tour), The Kissing Dance (Edinburgh Festival/UK tour), It's a Lovely Day Tomorrow and Our Day Out (Belgrade Theatre). For television, his work includes The Long Call and EastEnders – as series regular Charlie Cotton; and for film, Inside Llewyn Davis; A Beautiful Day to Die; Contagion and Broadway Idiot. Bennett has released 5 albums and 4 EPs on his own label ‘CovBoy'.

Andrew Berlin – Ensemble. His theatre work includes Bonnie and Clyde (UK & Ireland tour), Oklahoma! (Wyndham's Theatre), Kinky Boots, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (Norwegian Cruise Lines), Elf: The Musical (Engamen Theatre), Jersey Boys (US regional premiere), A Christmas Story: The Musical (Fulton Theatre / US national tour), The Great American Trailer Park Musical (Sierra Rep. Theatre), Reefer Madness 10th Anniversary Concert (54 Below) and Tonya and Nancy: The Rock Opera (New York Musical Theatre Festival); and for television, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.

Kimberly Blake – Ensemble. Her theatre work includes Priscilla: The Party (West End), Pretty Woman: The Musical (Savoy Theatre), Cinderella, Aladdin (Qdos), The Phantom of the Opera, Barnum (Cameron Mackintosh Ltd), Aspects of Love (Hope Mill Theatre), Chess (ENO/ London Coliseum), Company (Aberdeen Arts Centre), Half a Sixpence (Chichester Festival Theatre/Noël Coward Theatre), A Little Night Music (Yvonne Arnaud Theatre), The Sound Of Music (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) and Momo (Filament Theatre); and for television, How Do You Solve A Problem Like Maria?.

Chumisa Dornford-May - Countess Natasha Rostova. Her theatre work includes The Phantom of the Opera (His Majesty's Theatre), The Addams Family - Musical in Concert (London Palladium), Evita (Curve, Leicester – nomination for Best Supporting Performance, UK Theatre Awards) and Aspects of Love (Lyric Theatre).

Ali Goldsmith - Ensemble. His theatre work includes Volcano (Attic Projects), The Hunt (Almeida/St Ann's Warehouse, New York), Cold War (Almeida Theatre), The Burnt City and The Drowned Man: A Hollywood Fable (Punchdrunk). Dance includes Coal and Wasteland (Gary Clarke Company), The Ephemeral Life of an Octopus, TOYS, Starving Dingoes (Léa Tirabasso) and Dancehall (Emma Martin Dance/United Fall). His television work includes The Third Day; and for film, Romeo + Juliet, Rebecca, Mary Queen of Scots and The Mummy.

Chihiro Kawasaki – Ensemble. Her theatre work includes Blossfeldt, Placebo (Clod Ensemble), World Piano Day in collaboration with Float (National Gallery), The Burnt City, The Drowned Man Hollywood Fable (Punchdrunk), We are as Gods (James Cousins Company/Battersea Arts Centre), Nutcrusher (Sung Im Her) and Within Her Eyes (James Cousins Company). Her site-specific performance includes Terminal 1 (Glastonbury), Salt of the Earth (Sophie Hunter), Waldorf Project (Chapter Three/Futuro), La Traviata; Swan Lake welcome performance (Royal Opera House), The Great Masked Ball (The Lost Estate), Haenyo, Underwater film & photography (Zena Holloway) and Duchampiana (Lilian Hess, Biennale, Venice Immersive). Her opera work includes Wozzeck (Aix Festival, France), Weimar Nightfall: The Seven Deadly Sins (LA Philharmonic/Walt Disney Concert Hall) and The Rake's Progress (Stanislavski Theatre, Moscow/Aix Festival/National Opera). Her television work includes Dope Girls, Nourouz Persian New Year, Time of Your Life and Frankenstein's Wedding live in Leeds; and for film, The Marvels, Matilda, Catherine, Called Birdy, Cats, Brave New World, Maleficent 2, Mari and The Mummy.

Daniel Krikler - Fedya Dolokhov. His theatre work includes Fiddler on the Roof (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), The Motive and the Cue; The Normal Heart (National Theatre), The Book Thief (Leicester Curve/Bolton Octagon), The Secret Life of Bees (Almeida Theatre), The Tempest; A Midsummer Night's Dream, Macbeth (Guildford Shakespeare Company), Fighting Irish (Belgrade Theatre), Pippin (Charing Cross Theatre), Present Laughter (The Old Vic), Unicorns, Almost (Bristol Old Vic/Story of Books, Hay Festival), Homos, or Everyone in America (Finborough Theatre), Pink Mist (Bristol Old Vic/UK tour), Jersey Boys (Dodger Productions), Mamma Mia! (Novello Theatre), Bare: A Pop Opera (Union Theatre) and Loserville (Garrick Theatre/ West Yorkshire Playhouse); and for television, The Halcyon.

Nitai Levi – Ensemble. Levi returns to the Donmar, having previously appeared in The Band's Visit. His other theatre work includes The Other Boleyn Girl (Chichester Festival Theatre), Scenes From Rent (Curve, Leicester), Til It Stops (Cockpit Theatre), A Midsummer's Night Dream and Spring Awakening (Edinburgh Fringe); and for television, We Were The Lucky Ones and Masters of the Air.

Annie Majin – Ensemble. This marks her professional stage debut.

Eugene McCoy - Prince Bolkonsky/Andrey. His previous work for the Donmar includes Guys and Dolls. His other theatre work includes The 39 Steps (Trafalgar Theatre/UK tour), Legally Blonde (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), The Man In The White Suit (Wyndham's Theatre/Theatre Royal Bath), Man of La Mancha (English National Opera), A Christmas Carol; Groundhog Day (The Old Vic), The Pajama Game (Shaftesbury Theatre/Chichester Theatre), American Psycho (Almeida Theatre/Headlong), Jersey Boys (Prince Edward Theatre), Little Shop of Horrors, They're Playing Our Song (Menier Chocolate Factory UK tour), Oklahoma! (Chichester Festival), Mamma Mia! (Prince of Wales Theatre) and West Side Story (Cyprus). For television his work includes Unforgotten and Little Crackers; and for film, Wonka, Matilda and Paddington 2.

Annette McLaughlin - Marya Dimitriyevna. Her theatre work includes Player Kings (Noël Coward Theatre/UK tour), The Box Of Delights, Volpone, Love's Sacrifice, The Jew Of Malta, Measure for Measure, Heresy of Love (Royal Shakespeare Company), 42nd Street (Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris), Scandaltown (Lyric Hammersmith), Matilda The Musical (Cambridge Theatre), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Palace Theatre), Pinocchio; Love's Labour's Lost, Anything Goes, Singin in The Rain (National Theatre), Twelfth Night (Shakespeare's Globe), Billy Elliot (UK tour), Our Town, The Odyssey, Lysistrata (Almeida Theatre), Apocalypse Meow: Crisis is Born (Southbank Centre), Dick Whittington (Hackney Empire), Brief Encounter (UK, US and Australian tour/St Ann's Warehouse, Brooklyn/Studio 54, Broadway), She Loves Me, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, 5/11 (Chichester Festival Theatre), Chicago The Musical (Adelphi Theatre/ Cambridge Theatre), Anything Goes (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Written on the Heart (Duchess Theatre), Noises Off (Birmingham Rep), Lenny (Queen's Theatre), Damn Yankees (Adelphi Theatre), Beauty and the Beast (Dominion Theatre), Crazy for You (Prince Edward Theatre), Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Henry IV Part 1, High Society (Regent's Park Open Air), The Women (The Old Vic), The Vagina Monologues (UK tour), Tomorrow Morning (New End, Hampstead), Imagine This (Theatre Royal Plymouth), Into the Woods (Derby Playhouse), Handmaidens of Death, What the Women Did (Southwark Playhouse), Dreams From a Summerhouse (Newbury Watermill Theatre), Horse and Carriage, Singin in the Rain, Stepping Out (West Yorkshire Playhouse), Godspell (Haymarket Theatre Basingstoke), BBC Proms - Sondheim at 80, Trevor Nunn - A Celebration (Royal Albert Hall) and the Opening of the Welsh Millenium Centre in Cardiff. For television, her work includes Outrageous, Silent Witness, Grantchester, The Frank Skinner Show and Law & Order UK; and for film Legionnaire and Lunar V1.

Maimuna Memon - Sonya Rostova. Her theatre work includes Grapes of Wrath (National Theatre), Manic Street Creature (Southwark Playhouse/Paines Plough Roundabout - Stage Award For Acting and Fringe First Award), Standing at the Sky's Edge (National Theatre/Sheffield Theatres - Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role), Living Newspaper Edition 6 (Royal Court Theatre), Nine Lessons and Carols (Almeida Theatre), The Band Plays On (Sheffield Theatres), Jesus Christ Superstar (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Ghost Quartet (Boulevard Theatre), Hobson's Choice, Into the Woods (Royal Exchange Theatre), Electrolyte (Wildcard/Pleasance Dome), Lazarus (King's Cross Theatre) and The Busker's Opera (Park Theatre). Her writing and composing credits include Grapes of Wrath (National Theatre), Portia Coughlan, Lessons and Carols, Nine (Almeida Theatre), Manic Street Creature (Edinburgh Fringe/ Southwark Playhouse), Henry VIII (Globe Theatre), Electrolyte (Edinburgh 2018/19 and National Tour) and Welcome to Iran (Stratford East/ BBC Radio 3). Her television work includes Time, Domino Day, Sherwood and Unforgotten.

Jamie Muscato - Anatole. His theatre work includes Moulin Rouge! (Piccadilly Theatre), Les Misérables The Staged Concert (Sondheim Theatre), West Side Story (Leicester Curve), Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket/ The Other Palace), Big Fish (The Other Palace), Lazarus (King's Cross Theatre), A Subject of Scandal and Concern (Finborough Theatre), Stay Awake Jake (The Vaults), Bend it Like Beckham (Phoenix Theatre), Sweeney Todd (Welsh National Opera), House of Mirrors and Hearts (Arcola Theatre), Dogfight (Southwark Playhouse), The Light Princess (National Theatre), Rock of Ages (Shaftesbury Theatre), Love Story (Duchess Theatre), Les Misérables (25 Anniversary tour) and Spring Awakening (Novello/ Lyric Hammersmith). For television his work includes Chemistry of Death, The Undeclared War, Pistol, The Trial of Christine Keeler and Cilla; and for film, The Colour of Spring, The Nun and Les Misérables.

Cedric Neal – Balaga. His theatre work includes Guys And Dolls - Olivier Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Bridge Theatre), 42nd Street (Théâtre du Châtelet), Back To The Future (Adelphi Theatre), The View Upstairs (Soho Theatre), Chess (London Coliseum), Motown (Shaftesbury Theatre), After Midnight (Brooks Atkinson Theatre), The Gershwin's Porgy and Bees (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Dreamgirls (Signature Theatre), Stagger Lee, Death of a Salesman and It's A Bird, It's a Plane…It's Superman (Dallas Theatre Centre).

Chloe Saracco makes her professional stage debut as Mary. Saracco graduated from the Royal Academy of Music and Harvard University. In 2023, she was the recipient of the HRH Princess Alice Duchess of Gloucester Prize.

Cat Simmons - Helene Kuragina Bezukhova. Her theatre work includes Saving Grace (Patrick Gracey Productions Ltd), Mum (Francesca Moody Productions), Come From Away (The Abbey Theatre, Dublin/West End), The Lady In The Van (Theatre Royal Bath), One Love (Birmingham Rep), Sweet Charity (Royal Exchange Theatre), Henry V (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Lyric Hammersmith), Jane Wenham: The Witch of Walkern (Watford Palace Theatre), Sid (Mercury Colchester/HighTide), Hopelessly Devoted (Paines Plough/Tricycle Theatre), Lightning Child, Macbeth (Shakespeare's Globe), Oliver! (Cameron Mackintosh Ltd), Decade (Headlong), And I and Silence (Finborough Theatre), Coming Home (Arcola Theatre), Been So Long (Young Vic/English Touring Theatre), AMERICA - Visions of Love (Winter Guests), Aladdin (The Old Vic), We Happy Few (Malvern Theatres), Simply Heavenly (Young Vic Theatre), Fame! (Cambridge Theatre), Jesus Christ Superstar and Whistle Down The Wind (Really Useful Group). For television, her work includes Out There, Halo, All Creatures Great and Small, Mary & George, Malpractice, The Holiday, Killing Eve, Moving On, Ordinary Lies, Vera, The Bill – as series regular DC Kezia Walker, Soko Leipzig, Family Affairs – as series regular Scarlett Anderson, No Angels, Girl's Weekend, Big C and Children's Ward; and for film, Chuck Chuck Baby, Dune: Part 2, Silent Hours, A Silent Night, Tubby & End, Macbeth On Screen, Postcode and Life and Lyrics.

Dave Malloy is an award-winning composer, writer, performer, and orchestrator. He has written music for eighteen musicals, including Three Houses, a post-pandemic open mic night parable about magic, madness, and the end of the world; The Witches, an adaptation of Roald Dahl's novel at the National Theatre; Love Around the Block, a musical commissioned by Hermѐs for the grand opening of their new flagship store in New York City; Moby-Dick, a four-part musical reckoning with Herman Melville's epic; Octet, a chamber choir musical about internet addiction; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (12 Tony nominations, including Best Musical, Score, Book, and Orchestrations); Ghost Quartet, a song cycle about love, death, and whiskey; Preludes, a musical fantasia set in the hypnotised mind of Sergei Rachmaninoff; Three Pianos, a drunken romp through Schubert's “Winterreise”; Beowulf—A Thousand Years of Baggage, an anti-academia rock opera; Beardo, a reinterpretation of the Rasputin myth; Sandwich, a musical about killing animals; and Clown Bible, Genesis to Revelation told through clowns. He has won three Obie Awards, a Smithsonian Ingenuity Award, a Drama Desk Award, a Lortel Award, a Theater World Award, the Richard Rodgers Award, an ASCAP New Horizons Award, and a Jonathan Larson Grant; has been a MacDowell fellow and Composer-in-Residence at Ars Nova; and is a Residency 5 Writer at the Signature Theatre. His upcoming work includes a musical adaptation of the film Black Swan.

Tim Sheader is Artistic Director and Joint Chief Executive of the Donmar Warehouse. He was previously Artistic Director of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre where he directed over 20 productions, including the Olivier and Evening Standard Award-winning musicals Into the Woods (also Central Park's Delacorte Theater), Hello Dolly, Crazy For You (also West End), and Jesus Christ Superstar which, following two sold out seasons at Regent's Park and a transfer to the Barbican, has been touring the US for three years, is currently on tour in the UK and opens in Australia this September. His critically acclaimed production of To Kill a Mockingbird also toured the UK ending with a sell-out run at the Barbican. Committed to taking the company's work to as wide an audience as possible, he oversaw further UK tours of productions including Pride and Prejudice, Lord of the Flies and Running Wild. His other stage work includes The Monstrous Child (Royal Opera House), My Fair Lady (Aarhus Theatre), Barnum (Chichester Festival Theatre), The Magistrate (National Theatre), Don Pasquale (Opera National de Lorraine and upcoming in Lausanne and Nice).

