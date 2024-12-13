David Hunter Joins the Cast of IF/THEN Starring Kerry Ellis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Further casting has been announced for IF/THEN, by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, in the cast led by Kerry Ellis.

The critically acclaimed David Hunter will be one of the leading men as Lucas, following his celebrated performances in multi-award-winning West End productions such as Waitress, Kinky Boots, and The Time Traveller’s Wife.

He will play opposite Kerry Ellis as Lucas, renowned for her performances in Wicked, Anything Goes, We Will Rock You, and Les Misérables, as well as her highly successful recording career. Kerry Ellis will portray Elizabeth, a woman torn between two possible journeys, guiding the audience into a world of hope, regret and self-discovery.

Star casting for Josh will be revealed in January.

David Hunter comments, I remember how excited I was when I first heard the cast recording of IF/THEN. It represents so much of what I love about Musical Theatre with its sincere, heartfelt and beautifully crafted music and lyrics. I can’t wait to get my teeth into it, especially alongside this phenomenal cast!

Joining Hunter and Ellis is a remarkable cast, including Preeya Kalidas (Bombay Dreams, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, West End) as Kate, Tim Howar (Rock of Ages, West End; On The Town, English National Opera – ENO) as Stephen and Jenny Fitzpatrick (Oliver, Leeds Playhouse; Christmas Carol, Old Vic Theatre) as Anne. Carl Man (Wicked, UK and Ireland Tour; Death Note, West End) as David and Joni Ayton-Kent (Priscilla The Party, Here at Outernet; Dead Hot, Amazon) as Elena.

With further names to be announced the ensemble line up currently features Christian Maynard (Miss Saigon, Sheffield Theatres; & Juliet, West End) and Kayleigh Thadani (Crazy for You, Chichester Festival Theatre/West End; Cats, UK Tour). As well as Lauren Hall (Mamma Mia!, West End; Sister Act, West End) and Sario Solomon (Grease, UK and Ireland Tour; Pacific Overtures, Menier Chocolate Factory).

Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s poignant and thought-provoking score explores the complexities of chance, choice and consequence.

This is the first time UK audiences will have the chance to experience the celebrated musical - presented in a staged concert format, the production will be directed by acclaimed award-winning West End director Bill Buckhurst (101 Dalmatians The Musical; Sister Act; The Time Traveller's Wife). The musical staging is by Olivier Award nominee Alistair David (Kiss Me, Kate, Show Boat), with music direction by acclaimed Michael England (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables).

IF/THEN follows Elizabeth, a 38-year-old city planner returning to New York after twelve years, ready to rebuild her life in the wake of a recent divorce. Standing at a pivotal crossroads, Elizabeth faces a choice that will send her down two parallel paths, each leading to a radically different future. On her first day back, she reconnects with Lucas, an old friend, and meets Kate, her vibrant new neighbour. Lucas invites her to join him in the world of activism, while Kate offers a lighter diversion—coffee, music, and the temptation of a charismatic guitarist nearby. As the story unfolds, audiences follow Elizabeth’s journey along these parallel lives, exploring how every decision, no matter how small, shapes the course of destiny.

IF/THEN comes to London after opening on Broadway in 2014 and is produced by Adam Blanshay Productions and Daniel Hinchliffe in association with The Savoy Theatre.

