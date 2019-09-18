Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Award Winner And Best Show Nominees Come To The West End For Three Nights Only

This October Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Awards are in the heart of London's West End direct from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Over the course of three nights at the Duchess Theatre - 14th, 21st and 28th October -Best Comedy Show winner, Jordan Brookes will be joined by Best Comedy Show nominees Darren Harriott, The Delightful Sausage, Goodbear, Ivo Graham, Jessica Fostekew and others to showcase the comedy stars of 2019.

Further acts will be announced shortly.

Monday 14th October - The Delightful Sausage, Goodbear, Jordan Brookes and MC (tbc)

Monday 21st October - Darren Harriott, Goodbear, Ivo Graham, Jess Fostekew compered by Chris Washington

Monday 28th October - Goodbear, Ivo Graham, Jordan Brookes compered by Jayde Adams



Established in 1981, Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Awards is the UK's first and premier award for celebrating live comedy. The Awards celebrate the best of both established and up and coming comedy at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.Previous winners have included Rose Matafeo, Al Murray, Bridget Christie, Jenny Eclair, The League of Gentleman, Frank Skinner, Steve Coogan, Lee Evans and Russell Kane.

New for this year, the awards are sponsored by comedy channel Dave, with the aim of further celebrating and supporting comics, from those breaking into the industry to much-loved names.

A full history of the winners and nominees, eligibility rules and all other details about the Awards can be found at www.comedyawards.co.uk





