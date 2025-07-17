Danny Horn, Oliver Hoare and More to Star in SUNNY AFTERNOON UK Tour

The production will open at the Manchester Palace Theatre on 11 October 2025.
The principal cast has been revealed for the 2025/2026 UK tour of SUNNY AFTERNOON opening at the Manchester Palace Theatre on 11 October 2025.
Stepping into the legendary shoes of The Kinks, Danny Horn will play ‘Ray Davies’, Oliver Hoare ‘Dave Davies’, Harry Curley ‘Peter Quaife’ and Zakarie Stokes ‘Mick Avory’. These four form the iconic band at the heart of Sunny Afternoon. Full casting to be announced soon.
Ray Davies said today “I’m pleased that Danny and Oliver are rejoining Sunny Afternoon after their brilliant run in Chicago and look forward to Harry and Zakarie joining the band. Well done to everyone involved in making this wonderful Sunny Afternoon musical.”
SUNNY AFTERNOON celebrates the raw energy, passion and timeless sound of one of Britain’s most iconic bands, THE KINKS. Charting the euphoric highs and agonising lows, it tells their story through an incredible back catalogue of chart-toppers, including “You Really Got Me,” “Lola,” and “All Day and All of the Night.”
SUNNY AFTERNOON was the recipient of four Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical and Outstanding Achievement in Music for Ray Davies
Set against the backdrop of Britain on the cusp of the rebellious '60s, SUNNY AFTERNOON is an exhilarating and moving celebration of the music, life, and the band that changed it all.
Following a sell-out run at Hampstead Theatre, SUNNY AFTERNOON opened to critical acclaim at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End where it ran for two years ahead of its sensational sell-out tour of the UK and Ireland throughout 2016/17.
SUNNY AFTERNOON has music and lyrics by Ray Davies with a book by Joe Penhall and original story by Ray Davies. It is directed by Edward Hall and designed by Miriam Buether with choreography by Adam Cooper. Lighting design is by Rick Fisher with sound design by Matt McKenzie and musical supervision by Elliott Ware. Musical and vocal adaptations are by Ray Davies and Elliott Ware based on original Kinks’ recordings. Casting is by Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion & Natalie Gallacher Casting. Hair, wigs and make up are by Carole Hancock. Associate direction is by Christopher Chase Carter, associate set design by William Fricker, associate costume design by Debrorah Andrews, associate lighting design by Eric Watkins and associate sound design by Ken Hampton.
