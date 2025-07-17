Danny Horn, Oliver Hoare and More to Star in SUNNY AFTERNOON UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The principal cast has been revealed for the 2025/2026 UK tour of SUNNY AFTERNOON opening at the Manchester Palace Theatre on 11 October 2025.



Stepping into the legendary shoes of The Kinks, Danny Horn will play ‘Ray Davies’, Oliver Hoare ‘Dave Davies’, Harry Curley ‘Peter Quaife’ and Zakarie Stokes ‘Mick Avory’. These four form the iconic band at the heart of Sunny Afternoon. Full casting to be announced soon.



Ray Davies said today “I’m pleased that Danny and Oliver are rejoining Sunny Afternoon after their brilliant run in Chicago and look forward to Harry and Zakarie joining the band. Well done to everyone involved in making this wonderful Sunny Afternoon musical.”