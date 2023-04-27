Danny Hatchard, Jake Quickenden and Bill Ward Will Lead THE FULL MONTY UK Tour

The UK Tour of Simon Beaufoy's THE FULL MONTY will star Danny Hatchard as Gaz, Jake Quickenden as Guy, Bill Ward as Gerald, Neil Hurst as Dave, Ben Onwukwe as Horse and Nicholas Prasad as Lomper. THE FULL MONTY opens at the Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham on 14 September 2023. Full tour schedule below, with further casting to be announced. www.fullmontytheplay.com

Danny Hatchard is probably best known for his role as Lee Carter in BBC One's EastEnders, and Gary in BBC One's Not Going Out. His other television roles include Lee in BBC One's Ridley Road and Private Rhett Charlton in BBC One's Our Girl. His theatre credits include Aaron in Eyes Closed Ears Covered at The Bunker Theatre, for which he was nominated for an Off West End Theatre Award, as well as Tom Jenkins in Scrooge at Curve, Leicester, Jack Dawkins and Noah Claypole in Oliver Twist at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Ste in Beautiful Thing at The Arts Theatre and UK Tour and Valentin in Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Jake Quickenden's theatre credits include the UK Tours of Hair, Footloose and Friendsical, as well as Peter Pan a Musical Adventure at Blackpool Opera House. On television Jake has previously appeared on ITV's The X Factor, The Chart Show, I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, Dancing On Ice, The Real Full Monty: On Ice and Channel 4's Hollyoaks and Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins. Most recently, Jake has been presenting regularly for ITV shows such as Lorraine and Loose Women.

Bill Ward is probably best known for his roles as Charlie Stubbs in ITV's Coronation Street and James Barton in ITV's Emmerdale. His other television credits include ITV's The Hunt for Raoul Moat, Vera, Midsomer Murders, Heartbeat and Footballers' Wives, BBC's Silent Witness, Jonathan Creek, Casualty and Holby City. His West End theatre credits include Everybody's Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre, Viva Forever at the Piccadilly Theatre, Million Dollar Quartet at the Noel Coward Theatre, Spamalot at the Palace Theatre and Japes at Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Neil Hurst's television credits include Channel 5's All Creatures Great and Small, ITV's Coronation Street and BBC's Home from Home, Casualty, Doctors, The Syndicate and Moving On. His theatre credits include the UK Tour of Fat Friends the Musical, Early Doors Live UK Arena Tour, Evita at the Leeds Grand Theatre, and Jungle Book The Musical at the Oldham Coliseum.

Ben Onwukwe's theatre credits include the UK tours of The Shawshank Redemption and Black Men Walking, The 47th at the Old Vic, New Nigerians at the Arcola Theatre, The Treatment at the Almeida Theatre and The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe at the Royal Lyceum, Edinburgh. Ben's television credits include ITV's Professor T, Coronation Street and Law & Order UK, Netflix's Marcella and the BBC's EastEnders, Doctors and Holby City.

Nicholas Prasad's theatre credits include Around the World in 80 Days at Theatre by The Lake/Hull Truck, The Comedy of Errors with the Royal Shakespeare Company, Approaching Empty at the Kiln Theatre, Treasure Island at Birmingham Repertory Theatre and Baghdad Wedding at the Soho Theatre. On television he has been seen in the BBC's Doctors and EastEnders, and SyFy's Krypton.

This fast and funny play is still very much of our time, as again we are hit by a cost of living crisis. Gaz and his mates are down on their luck and feel they have been thrown on the scrap heap, but they are determined to fight back and bare a little more than they ever thought they would have to.

As in the 1997 smash hit film, this brand new production is a rollercoaster ride of ups and downs, laughs and heartbreak.

THE FULL MONTY marks the first co-production and partnership between the Everyman Theatre Cheltenham and Buxton Opera House, which recently became an Arts Council National Portfolio Organisation.



THE FULL MONTY is directed by Michael Gyngell, choreography and intimacy co-ordination is by Ian West, Set and Costume design is by Jasmine Swann with Lighting design by Andrew Exeter and Sound design by Chris Whybrow. The Casting Director is Marc Frankum.

Tour Dates

THURSDAY 14 - SATURDAY 23 SEPTEMBER 2023

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

https://www.everymantheatre.org.uk/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 26 - SATURDAY 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

Opera House, Buxton

https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/

ON SALE NOW

MONDAY 2 - SATURDAY 7 OCTOBER 2023

Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

https://www.belgrade.co.uk/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 10 - SATURDAY 14 OCTOBER 2023

Storyhouse Theatre, Chester

https://www.storyhouse.com/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 17 - SATURDAY 21 OCTOBER 2023

Grand Opera House, York

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-full-monty-the-play-by-simon-beaufoy/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 24 - SATURDAY 28 OCTOBER 2023

Theatre Royal, Norwich

https://norwichtheatre.org/

ON SALE NOW

MONDAY 30 OCTOBER - SATURDAY 4 NOVEMBER 2023

Theatre Royal, Nottingham

https://trch.co.uk/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 7 - SATURDAY 11 NOVEMBER 2023

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

https://www.mayflower.org.uk/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 14 - SATURDAY 18 NOVEMBER 2023

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 21 - SATURDAY 25 NOVEMBER 2023

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-full-monty-the-play-by-simon-beaufoy/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

ON SALE NOW

MONDAY 27 NOVEMBER - SATURDAY 2 DECEMBER 2023

Cardiff New Theatre

https://newtheatrecardiff.co.uk/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 5 - SATURDAY 9 DECEMBER 2023

Winter Gardens, Blackpool

https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 16 - SATURDAY 20 JANUARY 2024

Liverpool Empire

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-full-monty-the-play-by-simon-beaufoy/liverpool-empire/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 23 - SATURDAY 27 JANUARY 2024

Grand Opera House, Belfast

https://www.goh.co.uk/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 30 JANUARY - SATURDAY 3 FEBRAURY 2024

The Alexandra, Birmingham

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-full-monty-the-play-by-simon-beaufoy/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 6 - SATURDAY 10 FEBRUARY 2024

Cliffs Pavilion, Southend-on-Sea

https://southendtheatres.org.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 13 - SATURDAY 17 FEBRUARY 2024

Opera House, Manchester

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-full-monty-the-play-by-simon-beaufoy/opera-house-manchester/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 20 - SATURDAY 24 FEBRUARY 2024

Theatre Royal, Glasgow

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-full-monty-the-play-by-simon-beaufoy/theatre-royal-glasgow/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 27 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 2 MARCH 2024

Newcastle Theatre Royal

https://www.theatreroyal.co.uk/

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 5 - SATURDAY 9 MARCH 2024

The Sands Centre, Carlisle

https://betterboxoffice.co.uk/the-sands-centre/

ON SALE NOW

MONDAY 11 - SATURDAY 16 MARCH 2024

The Orchard Theatre, Dartford

https://orchardtheatre.co.uk/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 19 - SATURDAY 23 MARCH 2024

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

https://www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 26 - SATURDAY 30 MARCH 2024

Leicester Curve

https://www.curveonline.co.uk/

ON SALE SOON