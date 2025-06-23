Dance and Circus Take Center Stage at IF: Milton Keynes International Festival 2025

The biennial festival runs 18–27 July with world and UK premieres, family-friendly events, and large-scale outdoor spectaculars.
The eighth edition of IF: Milton Keynes International Festival returns from Friday 18 to Sunday 27 July 2025, offering a rich mix of large-scale outdoor performance, immersive installations, and free family-friendly events across the city.
Among the festival’s programming is a slate of innovative dance and circus works, including world and UK premieres by acclaimed international companies.
Highlights include:
18 July at 2pm & 6pm; 19 & 20 July at 11am & 2pm – Campbell Park Copse
A poetic, high-stakes duet set in the woods of Campbell Park, this German performance explores the fragile relationship between humanity and nature through acrobatic balance and visual metaphor.
Tickets: £6 (Under-16s: £5)
18 July at 8.45pm; 19 July at 2pm – The Stables Spiegeltent, Campbell Park
Award-winning, all-female Australian troupe YUCK Circus blends gravity-defying acrobatics with bold comedy and honest confessions.
Tickets: £25
18 July at 5pm; 19 July at 12.15pm & 3.15pm – Campbell Park; 20 July at 12pm & 3pm – Queen’s Court, centre:mk
A captivating circus installation using only bamboo and human bodies, Bamboo delivers elegant strength and poignant spectacle.
Free
19 July at 1.15pm & 6pm – Campbell Park Bulbfield
Blending neo-classical Indian dance with contemporary aesthetics, this large-scale new work celebrates the 20th anniversary of Pagrav and the spirit of India’s kite festivals.
Free
19 July at 1pm & 4pm – Festival Square; 20 July at 1pm & 4pm – Festival Central
A roller-skating, circus-fueled showdown featuring comic timing and classical flair.
Free
25 & 26 July at 9.45pm – Secklow Gate car park by The Point
An aerial epic performed 40 metres above ground on a monumental moving sculpture. Part engineering marvel, part skybound theatre, this gravity-defying spectacle is not to be missed.
Tickets: £7.50 (Under-16s: £5)
26 & 27 July at 11.45am & 2.30pm – MK Rose, Campbell Park
An intimate acrobatic duet that explores the balance of strength, vulnerability, and human connection.
Free
26 & 27 July at 1.15pm & 4pm – MK Rose, Campbell Park (double bill with SAY)
The company’s first-ever children’s show mixes ballet and juggling in a colorful, joyful performance for all ages.
Free
26 & 27 July at 1.15pm & 4pm – MK Rose, Campbell Park (double bill with Gandini Juggling)
Interactive contemporary dance meets electrifying new music in this family-friendly piece choreographed by Sarah Golding and Yukiko Masui.
Free
Presented biennially, IF: Milton Keynes International Festival transforms the city into a creative playground, delivering unforgettable experiences that speak to both the imagination and the moment. Learn more and book tickets at ifmiltonkeynes.org.
