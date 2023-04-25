Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dance Umbrella Presents The UK Premiere Of MOS By Ioanna Paraskevopoulou For The 2023 Festival

MOS will be at the Barbican 11 - 14 October.

Apr. 25, 2023  
Dance Umbrella Presents The UK Premiere Of MOS By Ioanna Paraskevopoulou For The 2023 Festival

Dance Umbrella has announced the first show in the festival programme for 2023. MOS, by Athens based choreographer Ioanna Paraskevopoulou will be at The Pit, Barbican from 11 - 14 October. The Festival, which will be a hybrid live / digital programme will run from 6 - 31 October, with further programme announcements to follow.

Witness the stage transform into a cinematic soundscape, as two performers create a captivating audio-visual experience.

Using everyday objects: umbrellas, plungers, and coconut shells, MOS evokes the movie sounds created by foley artists in the days before digital effects. The physical act of generating audio while following the film becomes an energetic dance, with tap numbers turned into recordings that are looped, distorted, paused and intensified.

Making her Dance Umbrella Festival debut, Athens-based Ioanna Paraskevopoulou is an award-winning dancer/choreographer who focuses on the interplay between movement, sound and imagery, and whose past collaborators have included DU Artist Dimitris Papaioannou.

Dance Umbrella Artistic Director Freddie Opoku-Addaie said 'We're thrilled to get our first show for 2023 announced, and to be returning to, and working in partnership with, the Barbican as part of our 45th Festival across London. Ioanna Paraskevopoulou is a very unique artist and I am looking forward to presenting her DU debut with this UK premiere. Look out for more programme announcements in May and June.'


Ioanna Paraskevopoulou is a dancer and choreographer based in Athens. She graduated from the Greek National School of Dance and is currently studying at the Department of AudioVisual Arts (Ionian University).

Her artistic practice focuses on the relationship between audio-visual media and movement, reconfiguring the expansion of the choreographic field. She has collaborated, among others, with Iris Karayan, Christos Papadopoulos, Dimitris Papaioannou and Alexandra Waierstall.

She was awarded the Best Performance prize for the dance film Sans Attente by Konstantinos Rizos at InShadow International Festival and second prize for her performance in mneme [action] 21 by Maria Koliopoulou at International Dance Festival, Algiers. She was awarded the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Artist Fellowship by ARTWORKS in 2019-2020.

Her choreographic video project All She Likes Is Popping Bubble Wrap was created as part of Onassis New Choreographers Festival 8. ALSIPBW was selected by several video art festivals and awarded Best Sound Design at FIVideodanza Festival, Mexico and Best Video Art at MIFVIF, Venezuela.

MOS premiered at Onassis New Choreographers Festival 9 and had its European premiere at Julidans Next. She presented Coconut Effect at the 7th Danse élargie competition and won the Young Jury award. She was selected to present MOS at Aerowaves Twenty23.Dance Umbrella Presents The UK Premiere Of MOS By Ioanna Paraskevopoulou For The 2023 Festival



The Lot Productions Presents The World Première Of James Corleys WHAT IT MEANS As T Photo
The Lot Productions Presents The World Première Of James Corley's WHAT IT MEANS As Their Inaugural Stage Production
Nisha Oza for The Lot Productions has announced the world première of What It Means, a new play by James Corley – the first show for the newly founded production company as part of their inaugural theatre season. Directed by The Lot's Creative Director, Harry Mackrill, the production, starring Richard Cant, opens at Wilton's Music Hall on 9 October, with previews from 4 October, and runs until 28 October.
André Rieu 2023 Maastricht Concert Love Is All Around Comes to Cinemas in August Photo
André Rieu 2023 Maastricht Concert 'Love Is All Around' Comes to Cinemas in August
Now for 2023, André will share on the big screen his brand-new summer concert, Love Is All Around, exclusively in over 500 UK cinemas for one weekend only–on August 26 and 27–where everyone is invited to come together to immerse themselves in this wonderful music and entertainment experience.
Northern Ballet presents Federico Bonellis First Season as Artistic Director Photo
Northern Ballet presents Federico Bonelli's First Season as Artistic Director
Northern Ballet announced their 2023/24 Season, the first under new Artistic Director Federico Bonelli. Learn more about the lineup here!
Cast Announced For OUR LAST FIRST at The Space Photo
Cast Announced For OUR LAST FIRST at The Space
Bullet Point Theatre have announced the cast for the upcoming production of Our Last First.

More Hot Stories For You


Full Cast Revealed For The World Premiere of Jack Thorne's WHEN WINSTON WENT TO WAR WITH THE WIRELESS at Donmar WarehouseFull Cast Revealed For The World Premiere of Jack Thorne's WHEN WINSTON WENT TO WAR WITH THE WIRELESS at Donmar Warehouse
April 24, 2023

With Noël Coward's Private Lives currently running until 27 May, Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst and Executive Director Henny Finch have announced full casting for the world première of Jack Thorne's play When Winston Went to War with the Wireless. 
Nicholas Daley Will Take Over the Southbank Centre For One Night OnlyNicholas Daley Will Take Over the Southbank Centre For One Night Only
April 24, 2023

The Southbank Centre has announced that acclaimed fashion designer Nicholas Daley, renowned for his intricate, colourful knitwork and interplay with music and culture, is taking over the Southbank Centre for a special one-night cross-cultural series of events on Friday 15 September.
Almeida Theatre Will Offer an Additional Performance of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE For Under-Represented GroupsAlmeida Theatre Will Offer an Additional Performance of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE For Under-Represented Groups
April 24, 2023

ATG Creative Learning and Community Partnerships will target schools, youth organisations, youth services, alternative education provisions and community organisations to access A Streetcar Named Desire for free/free at point of access.
Southbank Centre Reveals Autumn/Winter 23/24 Classical Music Season With New Resident ArtistsSouthbank Centre Reveals Autumn/Winter 23/24 Classical Music Season With New Resident Artists
April 24, 2023

The Southbank Centre and its family of six Resident Orchestras have announced its Autumn/Winter 2023/24 programme. Continuing to bring the greatest symphonic, chamber music, and recital repertoire to the stages while championing classical music for the 21st century by presenting new works and unique experiences, the Autumn/Winter programme features a host of established and emerging talent.
Philharmonia Orchestra Appoints Marin Alsop as Principal Guest Conductor and Launches 2023/24 London Season ProgrammePhilharmonia Orchestra Appoints Marin Alsop as Principal Guest Conductor and Launches 2023/24 London Season Programme
April 24, 2023

The Philharmonia Orchestra has announced that it is appointing Marin Alsop as Principal Guest Conductor, as it launches the first half of the 2023/24 London season.
share