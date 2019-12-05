DICK WHITTINGTON At Theatre Royal Stratford East Will Be Captured Live For Free Streaming

Theatre Royal Stratford East has announced the free broadcast of this year's pantomime Dick Whittington to local hospitals, hospices and care homes in East London and Essex.

Following the success of 2017's live streaming of Rapunzel to Newham University Hospital, Saint Francis Hospice and Richard House Children's Hospice, Theatre Royal Stratford East will once again share the experience of their annual panto with these charities. The theatre is also inviting other local hospitals, hospices and care homes to apply to broadcast the capture, enabling people to come together and enjoy a pantomime this Christmas who would otherwise not have the opportunity.

Dick Whittington will be captured live from Theatre Royal Stratford East and made available for streaming from 12 Dec 2019 - 12 Jan 2020. To apply to broadcast the capture, email getinvolved@stratfordeast.com.

Flo Paul, Head of Learning & Participation at Theatre Royal Stratford East said,

"We're delighted to be able to offer this streaming service to people in our local community who are not able to make it to Theatre Royal Stratford East to see our much-loved annual panto. This year we are expanding the offer to adults in care homes, as well as children in hospices and hospitals. At Stratford East, we believe it's vital to offer a range of opportunities for people of all ages in Newham and the surrounding boroughs to engage with our theatre."

Expect Stratford East's much-loved mix of original show-stopping songs, belly-tickling laughs and sprinkle of magic (and perhaps a bit of snow) in this year's festive treat for all ages.

John Haidar directs Sèverine Howell-Meri (Dick Whittington), Harry Jardine (Nathaniel), Vedi Roy (Lady Lush), Bree Smith (Grandma), Lizzie Winkler (Mayor), Francesca Zoutewelle (Alice) and Tom Giles (King Rat).

Book and Lyrics - David Watson Music and Lyrics - Robert Hyman Director - John Haidar Designer - Lily Arnold

Choreographer - Anna Morrissey Lighting Designer - Jess Bernberg Sound Designer - Giles Thomas Musical Director - James Doughty Magic Consultant - John Bulleid Fight Director - Brett Yount Assistant Director - Sita Thomas Casting Director - Jacob Sparrow

Telford Homes is Pantomime Partner for Dick Whittington.

Box Office 020 8534 031 | stratfordeast.com





