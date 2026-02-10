Curve Theatre To Stage PUBLIC - THE MUSICAL This Summer

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The full company of PUBLIC – THE MUSICAL has been revealed, as the standout hit Edinburgh Fringe show is set to enjoy a new life at Leicester’s Curve theatre this spring, Saturday 30 May to Saturday 13 June.

PUBLIC – THE MUSICAL tells the story of four strangers trapped inside a public toilet. Playing Zo, the ultra-woke activist, is Grace Towning (she/her), who recently appeared in SCISSORHANDZ at Southwark Playhouse Elephant and BABIES THE MUSICAL at The Other Palace. Andrew, the Lycra-clad city banker on his way home, will be played by Matt Corner (he/him), whose previous credits include CLOSE UP at the Menier Chocolate Factory and THE LAST SHIP at Northern Stage and on tour in the United States. Ivano Turco (he/him), who previously led the 2023/24 tour of EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE and was also part of the original West End cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s CINDERELLA, will play sweat-soaked stress case, Finley. Laura, the people pleaser on the way to their wedding, will be played by Cole Dennis (they/them), who previously appeared in the original London casts of DEAR EVAN HANSEN and WAITRESS.

Created by the collective Stroud and Notes, PUBLIC – THE MUSICAL is written by Hannah Sands (they/them) - who also directs, Kyla Stroud (they/them) – who has also composed the music and Natalie Stroud (she/her) – who also choreographs the production, with Olivia Zacharia (she/her) as Musical Supervisor and Orchestrator.

Announced today as joining the creative team are Amy Jane Cook as Set and Costume Designer, Katy Morison as Lighting Designer, Livs Needham as Musical Director, Anita Gander as Associate Designer and Harry Blumenau Casting as Casting Director.

The musical was first performed at the VAULT Festival 2023, where it received the VAULT Festival Origins Award. The production then went on to play a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe that and was listed as Playbill’s ‘Pick of the Fringe’.

Four strangers. A gender-neutral public toilet. No way out. The scene is set for an unmissable new musical packed with emotion, comedy and joy.

Trapped together, tensions high - nothing stays private for long as personalities clash and the group’s differing views are laid bare.

PUBLIC - The Musical is a bold, laugh-out-loud new musical that explores human connection with sharp comedy, authentic characters, and an electrifying pop-rock score.

PUBLIC -THE MUSICAL is presented by Roast Productions in associated with Curve and created by Stroud and Notes.

PUBLIC – THE MUSICAL runs at Curve 30 May to 13 June. Tickets are available to book now on www.curveonline.co.uk, calling 0116 242 3595 or by visiting Curve’s Box Office in-person.