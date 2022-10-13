Craig Revel Horwood Will Star as Miss Hannigan in the UK Tour of ANNIE
As previously announced, Paul O'Grady will play the role of Miss Hannigan in Newcastle, Edinburgh, Southampton, Liverpool, Dublin and Bristol.
Craig Revel Horwood will star as 'Miss Hannigan' in the UK and Ireland Tour of their smash hit production of the musical ANNIE, opening at Leicester Curve Saturday 25 February 2023. Craig will play the role in Leicester, Birmingham, Oxford, Dartford, Stoke, Llandudno, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Nottingham, Woking, Cardiff, Bradford, Southend, Bromley and Norwich.
Craig Revel Horwood is probably best known as a judge on all 20 series of BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing. He returns to the part of Miss Hannigan having played the role to critical acclaim in this production in both the West End and on tour. His other West End Theatre credits include Munkustrap in Cats, Miss Saigon at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane and Harry in Crazy for You at the Prince Edward Theatre. Craig directed and choreographed Strictly Ballroom The Musical which is currently touring the UK and Ireland, and the 2016/17 tour of Sister Act The Musical as well as the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour. He also choreographed the film Paddington 2.
Set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan's orphanage. Determined to find her real parents, her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks. Spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie's search...
With its award-winning book and score, this stunning production includes the unforgettable songs 'It's the Hard Knock Life', 'Easy Street', 'I Don't Need Anything But You' and 'Tomorrow'.
ANNIE has Music by Charles Strouse, Lyrics by Martin Charnin and a Book by Thomas Meehan. It is directed by Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster with set and costume design by Colin Richmond, choreography by Nick Winston, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Richard Brooker.
Tour Dates
Saturday 25 February - Saturday 4 March 2023
Leicester Curve Theatre
*Starring Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan
Tuesday 7 March - Saturday 11 March 2023
Theatre Royal Newcastle
*Starring Paul O'Grady as Miss Hannigan
Tuesday 21 March - Saturday 25 March 2023
Edinburgh Playhouse
*Starring Paul O'Grady as Miss Hannigan
Monday 3 April - Saturday 15 April 2023
Birmingham Alexandra Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham
*Starring Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan
Monday 17 April - Saturday 22 April 2023
New Theatre Oxford
www.atgtickets.com/ new-theatre-oxford
*Starring Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan
Monday 24 April - Saturday 29 April 2023
Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
*Starring Paul O'Grady as Miss Hannigan
Monday 1 May - Saturday 6 May 2023
Dartford Orchard Theatre
*Starring Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan
Monday 8 May - Saturday 13 May 2023
Stoke-on-Trent, Regent Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/regent-theatre
*Starring Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan
Monday 15 May - Saturday 20 May 2023
Llandudno, Venue Cymru
*Starring Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan
Tuesday 23 May - Saturday 27 May 2023
Aberdeen, His Majesty's Theatre
*Starring Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan
Monday 29 May - Saturday 3 June 2023
Glasgow, King's Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/kings-theatre-glasgow
*Starring Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan
Monday 5 June - Saturday 10 June 2023
Liverpool Empire
www.atgtickets.com/liverpool-empire
*Starring Paul O'Grady as Miss Hannigan
Monday 12 June - Saturday 17 June 2023
Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
*Starring Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan
Monday 19 June - Saturday 24 June 2023
Woking, New Victoria Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre
*Starring Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan
Monday 3 July - Saturday 8 July 2023
Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre
*Starring Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan
Monday 10 July - Monday 15 July 2023
Bradford, Alhambra Theatre
*Starring Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan
Monday 17 July - Saturday 22 July 2023
Southend Cliffs Pavilion
*Starring Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan
Monday 24 July - Saturday 29 July 2023
Bromley Churchill Theatre
*Starring Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan
Monday 31 July - Saturday 5 August 2023
Norwich Theatre Royal
*Starring Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan
Monday 28 August - Saturday 2 September 2023
Dublin, Bord Gais Energy Theatre
*Starring Paul O'Grady as Miss Hannigan
ON SALE 14 OCTOBER
Monday 20 November - Saturday 25 November 2023
Bristol Hippodrome
www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome
*Starring Paul O'Grady as Miss Hannigan
ON SALE 18 OCTOBER