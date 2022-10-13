Craig Revel Horwood Will Star as Miss Hannigan in the UK Tour of ANNIE

Craig Revel Horwood will star as 'Miss Hannigan' in the UK and Ireland Tour of their smash hit production of the musical ANNIE, opening at Leicester Curve Saturday 25 February 2023. Craig will play the role in Leicester, Birmingham, Oxford, Dartford, Stoke, Llandudno, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Nottingham, Woking, Cardiff, Bradford, Southend, Bromley and Norwich.

As previously announced, Paul O'Grady will play the role of Miss Hannigan in Newcastle, Edinburgh, Southampton, Liverpool, Dublin and Bristol.

Craig Revel Horwood is probably best known as a judge on all 20 series of BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing. He returns to the part of Miss Hannigan having played the role to critical acclaim in this production in both the West End and on tour. His other West End Theatre credits include Munkustrap in Cats, Miss Saigon at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane and Harry in Crazy for You at the Prince Edward Theatre. Craig directed and choreographed Strictly Ballroom The Musical which is currently touring the UK and Ireland, and the 2016/17 tour of Sister Act The Musical as well as the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour. He also choreographed the film Paddington 2.

Set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan's orphanage. Determined to find her real parents, her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks. Spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie's search...

With its award-winning book and score, this stunning production includes the unforgettable songs 'It's the Hard Knock Life', 'Easy Street', 'I Don't Need Anything But You' and 'Tomorrow'.

ANNIE has Music by Charles Strouse, Lyrics by Martin Charnin and a Book by Thomas Meehan. It is directed by Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster with set and costume design by Colin Richmond, choreography by Nick Winston, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Richard Brooker.

Tour Dates

Saturday 25 February - Saturday 4 March 2023

Leicester Curve Theatre

www.curveonline.co.uk

*Starring Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan

Tuesday 7 March - Saturday 11 March 2023

Theatre Royal Newcastle

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

*Starring Paul O'Grady as Miss Hannigan

Tuesday 21 March - Saturday 25 March 2023

Edinburgh Playhouse

www.edinburghplayhouse.co.uk

*Starring Paul O'Grady as Miss Hannigan

Monday 3 April - Saturday 15 April 2023

Birmingham Alexandra Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham

*Starring Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan

Monday 17 April - Saturday 22 April 2023

New Theatre Oxford

www.atgtickets.com/ new-theatre-oxford

*Starring Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan

Monday 24 April - Saturday 29 April 2023

Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

www.mayflower.org.uk

*Starring Paul O'Grady as Miss Hannigan

Monday 1 May - Saturday 6 May 2023

Dartford Orchard Theatre

www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

*Starring Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan

Monday 8 May - Saturday 13 May 2023

Stoke-on-Trent, Regent Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/regent-theatre

*Starring Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan

Monday 15 May - Saturday 20 May 2023

Llandudno, Venue Cymru

www.venuecymru.co.uk

*Starring Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan

Tuesday 23 May - Saturday 27 May 2023

Aberdeen, His Majesty's Theatre

www.aberdeentheatres.co.uk

*Starring Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan

Monday 29 May - Saturday 3 June 2023

Glasgow, King's Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/kings-theatre-glasgow

*Starring Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan

Monday 5 June - Saturday 10 June 2023

Liverpool Empire

www.atgtickets.com/liverpool-empire

*Starring Paul O'Grady as Miss Hannigan

Monday 12 June - Saturday 17 June 2023

Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

www.trch.co.uk

*Starring Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan

Monday 19 June - Saturday 24 June 2023

Woking, New Victoria Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre

*Starring Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan

Monday 3 July - Saturday 8 July 2023

Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre

www.wmc.org.uk

*Starring Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan

Monday 10 July - Monday 15 July 2023

Bradford, Alhambra Theatre

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

*Starring Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan

Monday 17 July - Saturday 22 July 2023

Southend Cliffs Pavilion

www.cliffspavilion.co.uk

*Starring Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan

Monday 24 July - Saturday 29 July 2023

Bromley Churchill Theatre

www.churchilltheatre.co.uk

*Starring Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan

Monday 31 July - Saturday 5 August 2023

Norwich Theatre Royal

www.norwichtheatre.org

*Starring Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan

Monday 28 August - Saturday 2 September 2023

Dublin, Bord Gais Energy Theatre

www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

*Starring Paul O'Grady as Miss Hannigan

ON SALE 14 OCTOBER

Monday 20 November - Saturday 25 November 2023

Bristol Hippodrome

www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome

*Starring Paul O'Grady as Miss Hannigan

ON SALE 18 OCTOBER