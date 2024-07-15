Casts Set for THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD & THE CAT AND THE CANARY At Chichester Festival Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The first ever John le Carré novel to be adapted for the stage, THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD will have its world premiere from 23 August – 21 September. Adapted by David Eldridge and directed by Jeremy Herrin, this award-winning 1963 thriller has been hailed as a modern masterpiece.

The cast is: Philip Arditti (Breathtaking, No Return) as Fiedler; Norma Atallah (Follies, In The Heights) as Miss Crail/President of the Tribunal; Mat Betteridge (Ulster American, Slow Horses) as Riemeck/Kiever; Gunnar Cauthery (Dear England, Mack & Mabel CFT) as Mundt; Ian Drysdale (Firebrand, Ross CFT) as Control; Tom Kanji (Richard My Richard, The Box of Delights) as Ashe; Rory Keenan (Somewhere Boy, Plenty CFT) as Leamas; Agnes O'Casey(Screen International Star of Tomorrow 2024, Lies We Tell, The Miracle Club) as Liz; John Ramm (King Lear CFT, Wolf Hall/Bring Up The Bodies RSC) as Smiley; and DAVID RUBIN (Grantchester, Finding My Voice) as Pitt/Ford.

The designer is Max Jones, lighting designer Azusa Ono, composer Paul Englishby, sound designer Elizabeth Purnell, movement director Lucy Cullingford; fight director Bret Yount; and casting director Jessica Ronane CDG. THE CAT AND THE CANARY is a classic example of the horror/comedy genre, having woven its macabre fascination for over 100 years. Carl Grose adapts John Willard's deliciously terrifying tale for a new co-production with Told by an Idiot. The show is inspired by Rian Johnson's acclaimed film Knives Out and is directed by Paul Hunter. It runs from 27 September – 26 October, with a press night on 3 October. The cast is Tarinn Callender (Come From Away, Hamilton) as Harry Blythe; Hayley Carmichael (Home CFT, Witness for the Prosecution) as Mrs Pleasant; Calum Finlay (Hamlet, Mary Stuart Almeida/West End) as Paul Jones; Nick Haverson (Much Ado About Nothing & Love's Labour's Lost CFT/RSC/West End, Charlie and Stan Told by an Idiot) as Crosby/Hendricks/Patterson; Lena Kaur (I Jack Wright, Hollyoaks) as Susan Sillsby; Heather Lai (My Neighbour Totoro, Would You Bet Against Us? Told by an Idiot) as Dora; Nikhita Lesler (Noises Off, Blood Sex & Royalty) as Cicily Young; Lucy McCormick (Cowbois RSC/Royal Court, Wuthering Heights National Theatre/Wise Children) as Annabelle West; and Will Merrick (Skins, Dead Pixels) as Charlie Wilder. The Cat and the Canary will be designed by Angela Davies with lighting by Aideen Malone, music by Ian Ross, puppetry design by Lyndie Wright, puppetry direction by Rachel Leonard, and casting by Matilda James CDG. The Spy Who Came In From The Cold is sponsored by Kenton Budd Estate Agents.The Cat and the Canary is sponsored by Bennett Griffin.

Minerva Season Principal: Charles Holloway OBE.

