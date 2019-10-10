Casting Announced For The Old Vic's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Old Vic have announced full casting for Matthew Warchus' big-hearted, smash hit production of Charles Dickens' immortal classic A Christmas Carol, joyously adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). The Old Vic's A Christmas Carol returns on 4 December, with previews from 23 November.

Paterson Joseph is to star as Ebenezer Scrooge. He will be joined by Melissa Allan, Kwêsi Edman, Hollie Edwin, Fred Haig, Nick Hart, Andrew Langtree, Myra McFadyen, Steven Miller, Maria Omakinwa, Gloria Onitiri, James Staddon, Samuel Townsend and Rebecca Trehearn. Rayhaan Kufuor-Gray, Lara Mehmet, Lenny Rush and Eleanor Stollery share the role of Tiny Tim.

The Old Vic's A Christmas Carol fills the auditorium to the brim with mince pies, music and merriment. A unique staging immerses the audience in this uplifting story.

The Old Vic's A Christmas Carol will also be playing on Broadway this Christmas at The Lyceum Theatre from 7 November until 5 January 2020 starring Campbell Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge.

As a registered charity itself, The Old Vic believes that it is vital to encourage those around us to support others. In recent years, through bucket collections at A Christmas Carol, audiences have raised over £200k for local charities Field Lane and The Felix Project. This year the theatre is launching a new Charity Partner scheme, with the chance for charities to nominate themselves to be the recipient of our festive bucket collection in 2019. Organisations can visit oldvictheatre.com/charity for information on application criteria.

Suitable for ages 8+.





