Cast Set for THE ICE AT THE END OF THE WORLD at Omnibus Theatre

Omnibus Theatre revealed the full cast and creative team for The Ice at the End of the World written by Katy Schutte - a world premiere production set on a tall ship on a voyage to the Arctic. The production opens on 27 September, with previews from 24 September, and runs until 12 October.



Madeline Moore directs the playwright Katy Schutte (Wonder), alongside Judith Amsenga (Laura), Eleanor Dillon-Reams (Alys), and Gian Carlo Ferrini (Alejandro) in this world premiere production. The creative team is completed by Cory Shipp (Design), Sam Pout (Dramaturg), Megan Lucas (Lighting Designer), Russell Ditchfield (Sound Designer) and Mark Conway (Movement Director).



This cosmic horror explores to what extent individuals are willing to push themselves to produce the most significant work of their lives. Schutte’s play is inspired by her recent travels to the Arctic where she was an artist in residence with The Arctic Circle Project in 2022.



“We do not take the journey; the journey takes us."



Set on a tall ship, a selected group of artists voyage to The Arctic Circle. The aim? To create their finest work, inspired by life on the ‘edge of the world’.



However, not everyone is suited to the terrain: isolated from her emails and barista coffee, successful poetry translator, Alys is forced onto the creaking boat by her publisher to live with a group of strangers. While crossing the perilous ‘Devil’s Dancefloor’, all communication with the outside world is lost and the mysterious Arctic guide, Laura challenges the others to give in to the elements.



As the ice melts, exposing dangers from an ancient world, the true wild nature of the Arctic is revealed, along with the increasing deep marks left on its environment by humanity. Through infinite days and nights on the waves, the artists’ work becomes more dangerous and an ancient being is stirring from the cold dark waters beneath. How far will each go to create the greatest work of their lifetime?



The Ice at the End of The World is inspired by writer Katy Schutte’s recent real-life journey to the Arctic. Directed by Madelaine Moore and produced by Omnibus Theatre for their Autumn Season, this new cosmic horror explores the powers of the natural world and how far humans will go to match them.



Writer, director and actor Katy Schutte plays Wonder. Her writing credits include Let’s Summon Demons, Schutte the Unromantic, I Have an Idea for a Film and Who Ya Gonna Call?. Her acting credits include Yes Queens (Boulevard Theatre), Knightmare Live (Mostly Harmless Creations), Screamplay (Bristol Improv Theatre), One Woman Alien (Cast Iron Theatre), Human vs Animal (Fluxx), The Butcher of Baker Street (Forked path), The Department of Unreliable Memoirs (Stillpoint), Without Planning Permission (Fluxx), and Newrevue (Canal Café Theatre).

