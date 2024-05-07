Cast Set For the UK Tour and West End Return of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following its hit West End seasons at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, two national tours, and record-breaking runs at London’s The Other Palace, Heathers the Musical will return to the West End for only six weeks from 22 May before embarking on its third UK tour from 24 July at the Theatre Royal Windsor.

Full dates and venues can be found at www.heathersthemusical.com

The 2024 class of Westerberg includes 13 cast members making their West End debuts, with Jenna Innes (Les Miserables) making it beautiful in blue returning as Veronica Sawyer, having wowed audiences up and down the country last year when she first took on the role. She will be joined by Keelan McAuley (Clueless; Grease) taking on the mysterious, Jason “J.D” Dean.

Starring as the titular ‘Heathers’ are Esme Bowdler (ITV’s I have a Dream finalist) as the formidable Heather Chandler, Sedona Sky (professional debut) as Heather Duke andDaisy Twells (Heathers) as Heather McNamara.

The 2024 register is completed by Amy Miles (professional debut) as Martha Dunnstock, Lucy Sinclair (Rehab the Musical, We will Rock You) as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Iván Fernández González (Bhangra Nation; Joseph) as Kurt Kelly, Jason Battersby (Just for One Day) as Ram Sweeney, Alexander Service (Heathers) as Kurt’s Dad/Big-Bud/Principal, Conor McFarlane (Once; Heathers) as Ram’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Coach, Ben Fenwick (Pippin in Concert) as Beleaguered Geek, Madeleine Hargrave (Hairspray) as Midwestern Surfer Punk, Eliza Bowden (Heathers) as New Wave Party Girl, May Tether (Very Very Bad Cinderella; Heathers) as Drama Club Drama Queen,Jasmine Cole (Crazy Coqs Cabaret) as Young Republicanette, Kelly Sweeney (Six (NCL); Hair) - as Stoner Chick, Lewis Asquith (Heathers) as Hipster Dork and Bradly Doko(Sideshow in Concert) as Preppy Stud.

Produced by Bill Kenwright Ltd and Paul Taylor-Mills, this high octane, black comedy, rock musical based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all-time that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, is back with a bang!

Greetings and salutations! Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another of the nobodies dreaming of a better day.

But when she’s unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true.

That is until JD, the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but its murder being a somebody.

The award-winning writing team, Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy’s hit musical adaptation has enjoyed successful runs in Los Angeles and New York, and its European premiere saw it become the highest grossing show at The Other Palace, having sold over 20,000 tickets across the initial run and selling out prior to its opening gala performance. It had similar success transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket. The show then broke records again back at its original home, The Other Palace, as the longest running show in the venue’s history.

The musical is directed by acclaimed American screen and stage director Andy Fickman, with choreography by Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknelland sound by Dan Samson.

Comments