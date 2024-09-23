Cast Set For Tom Fletcher's THE CREAKERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The full cast and creative team has been announced for The Creakers, a musical adventure based on singer-songwriter and author Tom Fletcher's The Creakers, adapted by the award-winning Miranda Larson.

The cast is: Rakesh Boury (Larry/Creaker King), Alisha Capon (Onstage Swing, Cover Ella), Matthew Caputo (Mario/Buzz/Grunt), Eloise Davies (Lucy), Liam Dean (Onstage Swing), Iona Fraser (Ella) Kim Healey (Betty Quirk/Cassie/Barf), David-Michael Johnson (Mayor/Bulge), Ally Kennard (Norman), Ed Larkin (William/Mr Grubb/Squelch), Anu Ogunmefun (Mrs Cobblesmith/Buddy/Scratch), Verity Power (Mrs McNab/Brenda/Belch), Edwin Ray (Piers/Snoregan/Toby/Guff) and Timo Tatzber (Daniel/Max/Sniff).

International singer-songwriter, and author Tom Fletcher, whose writing credits also include the Christmasaurus series, The Danger Gang and Space Band (published by Puffin), brings his smash hit, bestselling book The Creakers to the stage in a brand-new musical for all the family and everyone who loves musicals.

Tom Fletcher's The Creakers will have a World Premiere season at Theatre Royal Plymouth during October half-term, where it will run from 25 October – 2 November 2024. The production will then transfer to London's Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall on Wednesday 18 December 2024 where it will play over the Christmas season until Sunday 5 January 2025.

The Creakers, published by Puffin, has been adapted for the stage by writer Miranda Larson (Friendsical, Christmasaurus, Angelina Ballerina), with music and lyrics by Tom Fletcher and direction & choreography by Theatre Royal Plymouth Associate Director Tom Jackson Greaves (Whistle Down The Wind, Priscilla Queen of the Desert).

Additional compositions from McFly's Danny Jones and Dougie Poynter, co-written with Steve Battelle with orchestration by the Grammy Award Winning and Tony Nominated musician Steve Sidwell.

Joining the already announced members of the creative team are: Andrew Exeter (Set Designer), Ryan Dawson Laight (Costume Designer), Rory Beaton (Lighting Designer), Alexandra Braithwaite (Sound Designer), Richard Healey (Music Supervisor and Musical Arrangements) Natalie Pound (Musical Director), Sarah Wright (Puppetry Director), Lyndie Wright (Puppetry Designer), Nick Hockaday (Casting Director), Mark Crossland (Orchestral Manager), Priya Patel Appleby (Associate Director), Maiya Leeke (Associate Choreographer) and Fahmida Bahkt (Props Supervisor).

Ever wondered what you would do if you woke up and all the adults had disappeared? Lucy, and the kids of Whiffington hadn't, until one morning…that's exactly what happens!

Expect surprises, adventure and rocking new songs by McFly's Tom Fletcher as we head on a topsy turvy journey, underneath the bed, to the land of the Creakers, where we discover that it's often those who are different that make a difference.

Tom Fletcher is the founder of the multi-award-winning British Pop band McFly. By the age of 21 Tom had written 10 UK Number 1 singles and has written songs for McFly, One Direction and Busted. Tom is currently joint coach with Danny Jones on ITVs The Voice.

Tom is also a number one bestselling writer and one of the UK's most popular children's authors. His many books include The Christmasaurus series, Danger Gang, Space Band, the Who's in Your Book series, The Dinosaur that Pooped and Eve of Man. His books have been translated into 40 languages and have sold over 10 million copies worldwide. The Creakers Musical has 18 original songs which include pop songs, rock, classic musical numbers and epic ballads.

As he joined the cast on their first day of rehearsals, Tom Fletcher said: ‘I'm thrilled that this wonderful group of actors are joining forces to bring the world of The Creakers to life for the stage. Let the magic begin.'

The Creakers was first published in 2017 and re-released in 2024 with over 320,000 copies sold world-wide. Ten songs from The Creakers were released on Spotify in February 2024 and had over 45,000 downloads in 4 weeks.

The Creakers is an Impossible Producing, Smith & Brant Theatricals, Gavin Kalin Productions, Theatre Royal Plymouth and Southbank Centre co-production.

Impossible Producing said "As a small but mighty Cornwall based company who make people and projects possible, we are so excited to be working with Tom Fletcher, a fabulous cast and a first class creative team to make this new musical The Creakers in a co-production with Theatre Royal Plymouth in the South West this October and transferring to London's Southbank Centre for Christmas. This new musical has been a labour of love and inspired by our own childrens love of Tom Fletchers books alongside our passion for working sustainably."

Theatre Royal Plymouth added "As we continue our journey to produce more work of scale on The Lyric Stage, this production is the embodiment of our ambition for the future: high-quality theatre made with world class creatives. Particularly important to The Creakers is our support of South West creatives from Impossible Producing to our Associate Director, Tom Jackson Greaves, to the wonderful Ed Larkin, this production has South West talent weaved through it."

This new musical has been developed with schools and young people at its heart, with a UK schools programme running alongside the production. The producers have a commitment to sustainability which means that the production will use repurposed materials and theatre green book principles to create the show.

