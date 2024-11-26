Cast Set For THE SHARK IS BROKEN UK and Ireland Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Casting has been announced for the UK and Ireland tour of The Shark Is Broken, the behind- the-scenes West End and Broadway hit comedy about the making of the movie Jaws. Ian Shaw stars as his father, Robert Shaw, alongside Dan Fredenburgh as Roy Scheider and Ashley Margolis as Richard Dreyfuss.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1975 iconic blockbuster, the critically acclaimed Olivier award-nominated play, The Shark Is Broken, co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, opens on tour at Oxford Playhouse on Thursday 23 January, visiting a further 14 venues culminating with a week at The Gaiety Theatre in Dublin until 17 May 2025. Tickets are on sale.

Inspired by Robert Shaw’s experience playing ‘Quint’ in Jaws, The Shark Is Broken is the brilliantly funny play which celebrates movie history as it peeks at the choppy waters behind Hollywood’s first blockbuster and imagines what happened on board ‘The Orca’ when the cameras stopped rolling during the filming of Steven Spielberg’s epic movie.

FADE IN: The open ocean, 1974. Filming is delayed... again. The lead actors - theatre veteran Robert Shaw and young Hollywood hotshots Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider - are crammed into a too-small boat, entirely at the mercy of foul weather and a faulty mechanical co-star. Alcohol flows, egos collide, and tempers flare on a chaotic voyage that just might lead to cinematic magic... if it doesn’t sink them all.

Following its critical and sell-out success at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2019, The Shark Is Broken transferred to the West End in 2021 playing at the Ambassadors Theatre for a limited season where it enjoyed an extended run due to huge popular demand and an Olivier award nomination for Best Comedy Play. In July 2023 the production transferred to Broadway for a 16-week run at the John Golden Theatre where it garnered fresh critical acclaim.

Martha Geelan directs the tour of The Shark Is Broken, based on original direction by Guy Masterson, set and costume design by Duncan Henderson, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Adam Cork, video design by Nina Dunn. Assistant director Molly Stacey, associate sound designer James Melling.

Tour Dates

Thu 23 – Sat 25 January

OXFORD Playhouse

11-12 Beaumont St, Oxford OX1 2LW

Box Office: 01865 305305 | oxfordplayhouse.com

Performance Times: Eves: 7.30pm, Mat: Sat 2.30pm

Tue 28 Jan – Sat 1 February

MALVERN Theatres

Grange Road, Great Malvern, Worcs WR14 3HB

Box Office: 01684 892277 | malvern-theatres.co.uk

Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Tue 4 – Sat 8 February

SALFORD The Lowry

Pier 8, The Quays, Salford M50 3AZ

Box Office: 0161 876 2000 | thelowry.com

Performance Times: Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu & Sat 2pm

Mon 17 – Sat 22 February

RICHMOND Theatre

Little Green, Richmond TW9 1QJ

Box Office: atgtickets.com/Richmond

Performance Times: Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm

Wed 26 Feb – Sat 1 March

NOTTINGHAM Theatre Royal

Theatre Square, Nottingham NG1 5ND

Box Office: 0115 989 5555 | trch.co.uk

Performance Times: Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu 2pm, Sat 2.30pm

Mon 3 – Sat 8 March

BATH Theatre Royal

Sawclose, Bath BA1 1ET

Box Office: 01224 448844 | theatreroyal.org.uk

Performance Times: Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Tue 11 – Sat 15 March

CANTERBURY Marlowe Theatre

The Friars, Canterbury, Kent CT1 2AS

Box Office: 01227 787787 | marlowetheatre.com

Performance Times: Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm

Tue 18 – Sat 22 March

Newcastle Theatre Royal

100 Grey Street, Newcastle Upon Tyne NE1 6BR

Box Office: 0191 232 7010 | theatreroyal.co.uk

Performance Times: Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu 2pm, Sat 2.30pm

Mon 24 – Sat 29 March

GUILDFORD Yvonne Arnaud Theatre

Millbrook, Guildford, Surrey GU1 3UX

Box Office: 01483 44 00 00 | yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

Performance Times: Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm

Mon 31 Mar – Sat 5 April

PLYMOUTH Theatre Royal Plymouth

Royal Parade, Plymouth PL1 2TR

Box Office: 01752 267222 | theatreroyal.com

Performance Times: Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm

Mon 7 – Sat 12 April

BRIGHTON Theatre Royal

New Road, Brighton BN1 1SD

Box Office: atgtickets.com/Brighton

Performance Times: Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm

Tue 22 – Sat 26 April

CHELTENHAM Everyman Theatre

7-10 Regent St, Cheltenham GL50 1HQ

Box Office: 01242 572573 | everymantheatre.org.uk

Performance Times: Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Wed, Fri & Sat 2pm

Tue 29 Apr – Sat 3 May

POOLE Lighthouse

21 Kingland Road, Poole, Dorset BH15 1UG

Box Office: 01202 280000 | lighthousepoole.co.uk

Performance Times: Eves: 7.45pm, Mats: Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Tue 6 – Sat 10 May

BIRMINGHAM The Rep

Broad St, Birmingham B1 2EP

Box Office: 0121 236 4455 | birmingham-rep.co.uk

Performance Times: Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm

Tue13 – Sat 17 May

DUBLIN, IRELAND The Gaiety

King St S, Dublin 2, Ireland

Box Office: gaietytheatre.ie

Performance Times: Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm

Comments