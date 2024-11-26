News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Cast Set For THE SHARK IS BROKEN UK and Ireland Tour

Ian Shaw stars as his father, Robert Shaw, alongside Dan Fredenburgh as Roy Scheider and Ashley Margolis as Richard Dreyfuss. 

By: Nov. 26, 2024
Cast Set For THE SHARK IS BROKEN UK and Ireland Tour Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Casting has been announced for the UK and Ireland tour of The Shark Is Broken, the behind- the-scenes West End and Broadway hit comedy about the making of the movie Jaws. Ian Shaw stars as his father, Robert Shaw, alongside Dan Fredenburgh as Roy Scheider and Ashley Margolis as Richard Dreyfuss

LATEST NEWS

Interview: Actor Marc Antolin on Mel Brooks, Intimacy and Corpsing in THE PRODUCERS
Review: ZAINAB JOHNSON: LIVE, Soho Theatre
Review: THE PURISTS, Kiln Theatre
Full Cast Set for ELEKTRA Starring Brie Larson & More

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1975 iconic blockbuster, the critically acclaimed Olivier award-nominated play, The Shark Is Broken, co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, opens on tour at Oxford Playhouse on Thursday 23 January, visiting a further 14 venues culminating with a week at The Gaiety Theatre in Dublin until 17 May 2025. Tickets are on sale. 

Inspired by Robert Shaw’s experience playing ‘Quint’ in Jaws, The Shark Is Broken is the brilliantly funny play which celebrates movie history as it peeks at the choppy waters behind Hollywood’s first blockbuster and imagines what happened on board ‘The Orca’ when the cameras stopped rolling during the filming of Steven Spielberg’s epic movie. 

FADE IN: The open ocean, 1974. Filming is delayed... again. The lead actors - theatre veteran Robert Shaw and young Hollywood hotshots Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider - are crammed into a too-small boat, entirely at the mercy of foul weather and a faulty mechanical co-star. Alcohol flows, egos collide, and tempers flare on a chaotic voyage that just might lead to cinematic magic... if it doesn’t sink them all. 

Following its critical and sell-out success at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2019, The Shark Is Broken transferred to the West End in 2021 playing at the Ambassadors Theatre for a limited season where it enjoyed an extended run due to huge popular demand and an Olivier award nomination for Best Comedy Play. In July 2023 the production transferred to Broadway for a 16-week run at the John Golden Theatre where it garnered fresh critical acclaim. 

Martha Geelan directs the tour of The Shark Is Broken, based on original direction by Guy Masterson, set and costume design by Duncan Henderson, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Adam Cork, video design by Nina Dunn. Assistant director Molly Stacey, associate sound designer James Melling. 

Tour Dates

Thu 23 – Sat 25 January 

OXFORD Playhouse 

11-12 Beaumont St, Oxford OX1 2LW 

Box Office: 01865 305305 | oxfordplayhouse.com 

Performance Times: Eves: 7.30pm, Mat: Sat 2.30pm 

Tue 28 Jan – Sat 1 February 

MALVERN Theatres 

Grange Road, Great Malvern, Worcs WR14 3HB 

Box Office: 01684 892277 | malvern-theatres.co.uk 

 Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Wed & Sat 2.30pm 

Tue 4 – Sat 8 February 

SALFORD The Lowry 

Pier 8, The Quays, Salford M50 3AZ 

Box Office: 0161 876 2000 | thelowry.com 

Performance Times: Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu & Sat 2pm 

Mon 17 – Sat 22 February 

RICHMOND Theatre 

Little Green, Richmond TW9 1QJ 

Box Office: atgtickets.com/Richmond 

Performance Times: Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm 

Wed 26 Feb – Sat 1 March

NOTTINGHAM Theatre Royal 

Theatre Square, Nottingham NG1 5ND 

Box Office: 0115 989 5555 | trch.co.uk 

Performance Times: Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu 2pm, Sat 2.30pm 

Mon 3 – Sat 8 March

BATH Theatre Royal 

Sawclose, Bath BA1 1ET

Box Office:  01224 448844 | theatreroyal.org.uk 

Performance Times: Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Wed & Sat 2.30pm 

Tue 11 – Sat 15 March 

CANTERBURY Marlowe Theatre 

The Friars, Canterbury, Kent CT1 2AS 

Box Office: 01227 787787 | marlowetheatre.com 

Performance Times: Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm 

Tue 18 – Sat 22 March 

Newcastle Theatre Royal 

100 Grey Street, Newcastle Upon Tyne NE1 6BR 

Box Office: 0191 232 7010 | theatreroyal.co.uk 

Performance Times: Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu 2pm, Sat 2.30pm 

Mon 24 – Sat 29 March 

GUILDFORD Yvonne Arnaud Theatre 

Millbrook, Guildford, Surrey GU1 3UX  

Box Office: 01483 44 00 00 | yvonne-arnaud.co.uk 

Performance Times: Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm 

Mon 31 Mar – Sat 5 April 

PLYMOUTH Theatre Royal Plymouth 

Royal Parade, Plymouth PL1 2TR 

Box Office: 01752 267222 | theatreroyal.com 

Performance Times: Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm 

Mon 7 – Sat 12 April 

BRIGHTON Theatre Royal 

New Road, Brighton BN1 1SD

Box Office: atgtickets.com/Brighton 

Performance Times: Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm 

Tue 22 – Sat 26 April 

CHELTENHAM Everyman Theatre 

7-10 Regent St, Cheltenham GL50 1HQ 

Box Office: 01242 572573 | everymantheatre.org.uk 

Performance Times: Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Wed, Fri & Sat 2pm 

Tue 29 Apr – Sat 3 May 

POOLE Lighthouse 

21 Kingland Road, Poole, Dorset BH15 1UG 

Box Office: 01202 280000 | lighthousepoole.co.uk 

Performance Times: Eves: 7.45pm, Mats: Wed & Sat 2.30pm 

Tue 6 – Sat 10 May 

BIRMINGHAM The Rep 

Broad St, Birmingham B1 2EP 

Box Office: 0121 236 4455 | birmingham-rep.co.uk 

Performance Times: Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm 

Tue13 – Sat 17 May 

DUBLIN, IRELAND The Gaiety 

King St S, Dublin 2, Ireland 

Box Office: gaietytheatre.ie 

Performance Times: Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm 



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Watch Next on Stage



Videos