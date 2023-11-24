Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Cast Set For THE NUTCRACKER, A Very Adult Pantomime at The Turbine Theatre

Performances run 30 November - 23 December.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

Cast Set For THE NUTCRACKER, A Very Adult Pantomime at The Turbine Theatre

This (naughty) Christmas, join Amy Anzel, Holly Ashman, Theo Walker and Grace Whyte as the full cast in The Nutcracker!

Forget what you think you know about the Christmas classic, and this year be taken to distant lands (like Winter Wonderland…and M&M World!) by way of the Turbine Theatre. For a limited time this Christmas, audiences will get to enjoy the very adult pantomime, The Nutcracker.

This new pantomime is for audiences 18+ and the perfect Christmas tale about learning to love after heartbreak …and seeking revenge.

Carlie's had a terrible year: her love rat ex has ghosted her, her father died in a collision with a Just Stop Oil protest and now her Mum is insistent on still throwing their annual festive party. A typical year in the 2020's some may say, but thanks to a prezzie from her inappropriate, local drunk uncle - this Christmas will be anything but typical!

The Nutcracker is written by Joshua Coley, with Direction by Luke Byrne, Design by Andy Robinson, Musical Direction by Ben Tomalin, Lighting Design by Oliver McNally, Sound Design by Richard Carter and Costumes by Janet Huckle.


