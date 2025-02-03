News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Cast Set For SUPERSONIC MAN at Southwark Playhouse Borough

Performances run Wednesday 9 April to Saturday 3 May.

By: Feb. 03, 2025
The cast has been announced for the world premiere of the musical Supersonic Man, written and directed by Chris Burgess, at Southwark Playhouse Borough, Wednesday 9 April to Saturday 3 May. The cast includes Dylan Aiello (Kissing a Fool), James Lowrie (Bat Out Of Hell The Musical), Jude St James (The Sound of Music), Dominic Sullivan (Young Sherlock) and Mali Wen Davies (making her professional debut).

Supersonic Man is a joyous and moving new musical set among the LGBTQI+ community of Brighton.   Adam is a fun-loving ‘influencer’ having the time of his life. But when he is struck down with a terminal condition, he faces losing everything, including the love of his life, Darryl. Adam and Darryl vow that this will not be the end. Instead they seek a completely new beginning and explore new ways to live. Adam will become a human cyborg!

Supersonic Man combines jazz hands with high drama to tell a tale inspired by the true-life story of Peter Scott-Morgan, as depicted in the acclaimed 2020 C4 documentary, Peter - The Human Cyborg.

Creative team: 

  • Writer and Director Chris Burgess
  • Musical Director Aaron Clingham
  • Musical Arrangements Steven Edis
  • Choreographer Philip Joel
  • Designer David Shields
  • Lighting Richard Lambert
  • Production Assistant Angie Lawrence
  • Graphic Design Steve Caplin
  • Production Photography Peter Davies
  • Produced by LAMBCO Productions




