Cast Set For SUPERSONIC MAN at Southwark Playhouse Borough

The cast has been announced for the world premiere of the musical Supersonic Man, written and directed by Chris Burgess, at Southwark Playhouse Borough, Wednesday 9 April to Saturday 3 May. The cast includes Dylan Aiello (Kissing a Fool), James Lowrie (Bat Out Of Hell The Musical), Jude St James (The Sound of Music), Dominic Sullivan (Young Sherlock) and Mali Wen Davies (making her professional debut).

Supersonic Man is a joyous and moving new musical set among the LGBTQI+ community of Brighton. Adam is a fun-loving ‘influencer’ having the time of his life. But when he is struck down with a terminal condition, he faces losing everything, including the love of his life, Darryl. Adam and Darryl vow that this will not be the end. Instead they seek a completely new beginning and explore new ways to live. Adam will become a human cyborg!

Supersonic Man combines jazz hands with high drama to tell a tale inspired by the true-life story of Peter Scott-Morgan, as depicted in the acclaimed 2020 C4 documentary, Peter - The Human Cyborg.

Creative team: