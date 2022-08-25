Cast Announced Joining Carrie Hope Fletcher in THE CAUCASIAN CHALK CIRCLE at the Rose

The full cast for has been announced for the new production of Bertolt Brecht's The Caucasian Chalk Circle, which will run at the Rose from 1 to 22 October, with a press night on Thursday 6 October 2022.

Joining the previously announced Carrie Hope Fletcher as Grusha Vashnadze will be Jonathan Slinger as Azdak, Ronny Jhutti as The Governor/Monk, Nickcolia King-N'da as Simon, Joanna Kirkland as The Governor's Wife, Shiv Rabheru as Lavrenti/Youssef, Bridgitta Roy as Cook/Mother-in-Law, Zoe West as The Singer and Adeola Yemitan as Aide/Younger Lady.

In the midst of a bloody revolution, a young woman risks everything to rescue the abandoned child of the Governor and his wife. Years later, when the Governor's wife returns seeking her son, a raucous rogue judge turns justice on its head. Can the test of the chalk circle determine which of the two women is the boy's real mother?

Brimming with original songs and full of mischievous humour, this is the first major production of Brecht's epic masterpiece for more than 25 years. A gripping adventure, this new version by Steve Waters (Limehouse, Donmar Warehouse), with music by Michael Henry (Barber Shop Chronicles, National Theatre) is directed by Rose Artistic Director, Christopher Haydon.

The production is developed in association with MGC with set and costume design by Oli Townsend, movement direction by Lucy Cullingford, lighting design by Mark Jonathan and sound design by Gareth Fry, with Layla Madanat as associate director, Christopher Worrall is the casting director and Stuart Burt CDG as casting consultant. The Associate Producer is Kater Gordon.