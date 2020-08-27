Cast Announced For The World Première Of Gemma Lawrence's SUNNYMEAD COURT at The Actors Centre

The playwright Gemma Lawrence will play Marie, and will be joined by Remmie Milner as Stella.

Following the announcement from government that indoor theatre can return with social distancing, Defibrillator, in association with The Actors Centre, today announces the cast for the world première of Gemma Lawrence's new play Sunnymead Court - the playwright Gemma Lawrence will play Marie, and will be joined by Remmie Milner as Stella in this uplifting and heart-warming queer romance. The production, generously supported by Arts Council England, continues the collaboration between Lawrence and Defibrillator's James Hillier following the critically acclaimed Not Talking at the Arcola Theatre.

The production opens at the Tristan Bates Theatre at The Actors Centre on 24 September, with previews from 22 September, and runs until 3 October. Social distancing measures will be in operation at the Tristan Bates Theatre and throughout The Actors Centre, with a maximum capacity of 28 seats for each performance, with tickets available in singles or pairs only. All patrons, unless they have a known medical condition, will be required to wear a mask at the venue, and for the duration of the 45minute performance. For full details on the measures implemented to ensure audience safety and wellbeing, please see: https://www.actorscentre.co.uk/news/covid-19-safety-procedures-for-sunnymead-court.

Also, acknowledging the new normal, as of today tickets go on sale for the live stream of Sunnymead Court where audiences can catch the show on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.

