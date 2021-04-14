COME FROM AWAY Returns To London's West End From 22 July

The Phoenix Theatre in London will re-open on 22 July and welcome audiences once again for the re-opening of international hit musical Come From Away.

Winner of every major Best Musical award when it opened in the West End in March 2019, Come From Away tells the remarkable and inspiring true story of 7,000 stranded air passengers during the wake of 9/11, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but as uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Twenty years ago on 11 September 2001, the world stopped. On 12 September and in the years following, their stories of kindness, generosity and love have moved us all.

The international hit musical has celebrated sold-out, record-breaking engagements on Broadway, in Canada, throughout Australia, and on a 60-city North American Tour.

Producers of Come From Away, John Brant and Joseph Smith, say: It's been too long since we were able to welcome people to 'The Rock' and we've really missed our audiences. The resilience and kindness of Newfoundlanders is known the world over and constantly provides inspiration to us all in these challenging times. Theatre is integral to the vibrancy of the UK's creative sector and we look forward to being part of welcoming people back to London's West End. It's now more than ever that we want to tell our story and give audiences the chance to see us live again.

Come From Away stars Jenna Boyd (Beulah and others), James Doherty (Claude and others), Mary Doherty (Bonnie and others), Mark Dugdale (Kevin T/Garth and others), Alice Fearn (Beverley/Annette and others), Kate Graham (Diane and others), Alasdair Harvey (Nick/Doug and others), Jonathan Andrew Hume (Kevin J/Ali and others), Harry Morrison (Oz and others), Emma Salvo (Janice and others), and Cat Simmons (Hannah and others), with Ricardo Castro, Stuart Hickey, Sorelle Marsh, Alexander McMorran, Micha Richardson, Jennifer Tierney and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

Come From Away features a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, hair design by David Brian Brown, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

In addition to winning 4 Olivier Awards (London) including "Best New Musical", the Critics' Circle Theatre Award for "Best Musical" (London) and 4 What's On Stage Awards (London) including 'Best New Musical', Come From Away has scooped multiple awards across the globe. In North America they include: the Tony Award for "Best Direction of a Musical", 5 Outer Critics' Circle Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding New Broadway Musical", 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding Musical", 4 Helen Hayes Awards (Washington DC) including "Outstanding Production of a Musical", 4 Los Angeles Drama Critics' Circle Awards, 4 Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including "Excellence in Production of a Musical", 6 San Diego Critics Circle Awards including "Outstanding New Musical", 3 Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including "Best New Musical", 3 Dora Awards (Toronto) including "Outstanding New Musical/Opera" and "Outstanding Production", and the 2017 Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award (Toronto).

Come From Away was originally co-produced in 2015 by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre, and presented in 2016 by Ford's Theatre in Washington DC and Mirvish Productions at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada, all in partnership with Junkyard Dog Productions. Come From Away (NAMT Festival 2013) was originally developed at the Canadian Music Theatre Project, Michael Rubinoff Producer, Sheridan College in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, and was further developed at Goodspeed Musicals' Festival of New Artists, in East Haddam CT. The Canada Council for the Arts, the Ontario Arts Council and the 5thAvenue Theatre in Seattle WA also provided development support.

Come From Away is produced in the UK by Junkyard Dog Productions and Smith & Brant Theatricals. The European premiere of Come From Away was co-produced with The Abbey Theatre, Ireland's National Theatre.

Tickets for Come From Away at The Phoenix Theatre are available via comefromawaylondon.co.uk from 2pm on Wednesday 14 April 2021. Should the timeline of the Government's Road Map change, or be delayed for any reason, the schedule will be adjusted as necessary to ensure that all performances can continue safely under the conditions of Step 4 of the Road Map. Come From Away continues to call for a government-backed insurance scheme to properly support the re-opening of the theatre industry.