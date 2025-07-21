CINDERELLA, SWAN LAKE, and THE NUTCRACKER Set for Varna International Ballet 2026 UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Varna International Ballet and Orchestra will return to UK stages in 2026 with its most ambitious tour to date, bringing three beloved classical ballets—Swan Lake, The Nutcracker, and a brand-new production of Cinderella—to 23 venues across the country. Presented by RG Live, the tour will run from Tuesday, January 6 to Saturday, March 14, 2026, beginning in Manchester and culminating in Torquay.

Founded in 1947, the Bulgarian-based Varna International Ballet is known for its award-winning soloists and breathtaking corps de ballet. Under the artistic direction of Daniela Dimova, with Azat Maxutov leading the orchestra as Music Director and Chief Conductor, the company has built an international reputation for presenting timeless works with exceptional artistry and live orchestral accompaniment.

The 2026 tour includes:

A new production of Cinderella, choreographed by Sergey Bobrov, set to Prokofiev’s rapturous score. The fairy tale classic will be brought to life with dazzling costumes, magical staging, and sweeping romance.

Swan Lake, a cornerstone of the romantic ballet repertoire, featuring Tchaikovsky’s iconic score and choreography by Petipa, Ivanov, Bobrov, and Matus-Marchuk.

The Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky’s festive holiday masterpiece, featuring choreography by Vasily Vainonen, revised by Sergey Bobrov, with enchanting visuals and a heartwarming journey through the Land of Snow.

“We are thrilled to be bringing our highly talented company of dancers and musicians back to the UK,” said Artistic Director Daniela Dimova. “We can’t wait to perform for British audiences again and to bring these magical ballets to life on stage.”

Tour cities include: Manchester, Liverpool, Nottingham, Buxton, Bradford, Glasgow, Darlington, Brighton, Southend, Oxford, Leicester, Bournemouth, Wimbledon, Ipswich, Portsmouth, Edinburgh, Reading, Hull, Blackpool, Wolverhampton, Cardiff, York, and Torquay.

Tickets and venue details will be available at www.rglive.co.uk and participating box offices.

Full tour details:

MANCHESTER Bridgewater Hall

bridgewater-hall.co.uk

6 Jan Swan Lake 7pm

7 Jan Nutcracker 2pm

7 Jan Swan Lake 7pm



LIVERPOOL Empire Theatre

atgtickets.com/Liverpool

8 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm

9 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm

10 Jan Nutcracker 2pm & 7.30pm



NOTTINGHAM Royal Concert Hall

trch.co.uk

12 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm

13 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm

14 Jan Nutcracker 2pm & 7.30pm



BUXTON Opera House

buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

16 Jan Swan Lake 7pm

17 Jan Nutcracker 2pm & 5.30pm

18 Jan Swan Lake 2pm



BRADFORD Live

bradfordlive.co.uk

19 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm

17 Jan Nutcracker 2pm & 5.30pm

18 Jan Swan Lake 2pm



GLASGOW SEC – Armadillo

sec.co.uk

23 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm

24 Jan Nutcracker 2pm

24 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm



DARLINGTON Hippodrome

darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

25 Jan Swan Lake 2pm & 5.30pm

26 Jan Nutcracker 7.30pm

27 Jan Cinderella 7.30pm



BRIGHTON Theatre Royal

29 Jan Cinderella 7.30pm

30 Jan Nutcracker 7.30pm

31 Jan Swan Lake 2.20pm & 7.30pm



SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion

thecliffspavilion.co.uk

1 Feb Nutcracker 2pm & 5.30pm

8 Mar Swan Lake 2pm & 5.30pm



OXFORD New Theatre

atgtickets.com/oxford

2 Feb Cinderella 7.30pm

3 Feb Nutcracker 7.30pm

4 Feb Swan Lake 2.30pm & 7.30pm



LEICESTER De Montfort Hall

demontforthall.co.uk

5 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm

6 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm

7 Feb Nutcracker 12pm & 5.30pm



BOURNEMOUTH Pavilion

bournemouth.co.uk

8 Feb Swan Lake 2pm & 5.30pm



WIMBLEDON New Theatre

atgtickets.com/Wimbledon

9 Feb Nutcracker 7.30pm

10 Feb Cinderella 7.30pm

11 Feb Swan Lake 2.30pm & 7.30pm



IPSWICH Regent Theatre

ipswichtheatres.co.uk

12 Feb Cinderella 7.30pm

13 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm

14 Feb Nutcracker 2pm & 5.30pm



PORTSMOUTH Kings Theatre

kingsportsmouth,co.uk

15 Feb Swan Lake 2pm & 5.30pm



EDINBURGH Playhouse

atgtickets.com/Edinburgh

19 Feb Cinderella 7.30pm

20 Feb Swan Lake 2pm & 7.30pm

21 Feb Nutcracker 2pm & 7.30pm



READING Hexagon

whatsonreading.com

23 Feb Cinderella 7.30pm

24 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm



HULL New Theatre

hulltheatres.co.uk

26 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm

27Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm

28 Feb Cinderella 2pm & 5.30pm



BLACKPOOL Grand Theatre

blackpoolgrand.co.uk

1 Mar Nutcracker 7.30pm

4 Mar Swan Lake 2.30pm & 7.30pm



WOLVERHAMPTON Grand Theatre

grandtheatre.co.uk

3 Mar Nutcracker 7.30pm

4 Mar Swan Lake 2.30pm & 7.30pm



CARDIFF New Theatre

newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

5 Mar Swan Lake 7.30pm

6 Mar Swan Lake 7.30pm

7 Mar Cinderella 2pm & 5.30pm



YORK Grand Opera House

atgtickets.com/York

9 Mar Swan Lake 7.30pm

10 Mar Swan Lake 7.30pm

11 Mar Cinderella 2.30pm & 7.30pm



TORQUAY Princess Theatre

atgtickets.com/torquay

13 Mar Swan Lake 7.30pm

14 Mar Nutcracker 2pm

14 Mar Cinderella 7.30pm

