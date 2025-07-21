CINDERELLA, SWAN LAKE, and THE NUTCRACKER Set for Varna International Ballet 2026 UK Tour

Tour spans 23 venues across the UK from January 6 to March 14, 2026,
Varna International Ballet and Orchestra will return to UK stages in 2026 with its most ambitious tour to date, bringing three beloved classical ballets—Swan Lake, The Nutcracker, and a brand-new production of Cinderella—to 23 venues across the country. Presented by RG Live, the tour will run from Tuesday, January 6 to Saturday, March 14, 2026, beginning in Manchester and culminating in Torquay.
Founded in 1947, the Bulgarian-based Varna International Ballet is known for its award-winning soloists and breathtaking corps de ballet. Under the artistic direction of Daniela Dimova, with Azat Maxutov leading the orchestra as Music Director and Chief Conductor, the company has built an international reputation for presenting timeless works with exceptional artistry and live orchestral accompaniment.
The 2026 tour includes:
A new production of Cinderella, choreographed by Sergey Bobrov, set to Prokofiev’s rapturous score. The fairy tale classic will be brought to life with dazzling costumes, magical staging, and sweeping romance.
Swan Lake, a cornerstone of the romantic ballet repertoire, featuring Tchaikovsky’s iconic score and choreography by Petipa, Ivanov, Bobrov, and Matus-Marchuk.
The Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky’s festive holiday masterpiece, featuring choreography by Vasily Vainonen, revised by Sergey Bobrov, with enchanting visuals and a heartwarming journey through the Land of Snow.
“We are thrilled to be bringing our highly talented company of dancers and musicians back to the UK,” said Artistic Director Daniela Dimova. “We can’t wait to perform for British audiences again and to bring these magical ballets to life on stage.”
Tour cities include: Manchester, Liverpool, Nottingham, Buxton, Bradford, Glasgow, Darlington, Brighton, Southend, Oxford, Leicester, Bournemouth, Wimbledon, Ipswich, Portsmouth, Edinburgh, Reading, Hull, Blackpool, Wolverhampton, Cardiff, York, and Torquay.
Tickets and venue details will be available at www.rglive.co.uk and participating box offices.
Full tour details:
MANCHESTER Bridgewater Hall
bridgewater-hall.co.uk
6 Jan Swan Lake 7pm
7 Jan Nutcracker 2pm
7 Jan Swan Lake 7pm
LIVERPOOL Empire Theatre
atgtickets.com/Liverpool
8 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm
9 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm
10 Jan Nutcracker 2pm & 7.30pm
NOTTINGHAM Royal Concert Hall
trch.co.uk
12 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm
13 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm
14 Jan Nutcracker 2pm & 7.30pm
BUXTON Opera House
buxtonoperahouse.org.uk
16 Jan Swan Lake 7pm
17 Jan Nutcracker 2pm & 5.30pm
18 Jan Swan Lake 2pm
BRADFORD Live
bradfordlive.co.uk
19 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm
17 Jan Nutcracker 2pm & 5.30pm
18 Jan Swan Lake 2pm
GLASGOW SEC – Armadillo
sec.co.uk
23 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm
24 Jan Nutcracker 2pm
24 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm
DARLINGTON Hippodrome
darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk
25 Jan Swan Lake 2pm & 5.30pm
26 Jan Nutcracker 7.30pm
27 Jan Cinderella 7.30pm
BRIGHTON Theatre Royal
29 Jan Cinderella 7.30pm
30 Jan Nutcracker 7.30pm
31 Jan Swan Lake 2.20pm & 7.30pm
SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion
thecliffspavilion.co.uk
1 Feb Nutcracker 2pm & 5.30pm
8 Mar Swan Lake 2pm & 5.30pm
OXFORD New Theatre
atgtickets.com/oxford
2 Feb Cinderella 7.30pm
3 Feb Nutcracker 7.30pm
4 Feb Swan Lake 2.30pm & 7.30pm
LEICESTER De Montfort Hall
demontforthall.co.uk
5 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm
6 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm
7 Feb Nutcracker 12pm & 5.30pm
BOURNEMOUTH Pavilion
bournemouth.co.uk
8 Feb Swan Lake 2pm & 5.30pm
WIMBLEDON New Theatre
atgtickets.com/Wimbledon
9 Feb Nutcracker 7.30pm
10 Feb Cinderella 7.30pm
11 Feb Swan Lake 2.30pm & 7.30pm
IPSWICH Regent Theatre
ipswichtheatres.co.uk
12 Feb Cinderella 7.30pm
13 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm
14 Feb Nutcracker 2pm & 5.30pm
PORTSMOUTH Kings Theatre
kingsportsmouth,co.uk
15 Feb Swan Lake 2pm & 5.30pm
EDINBURGH Playhouse
atgtickets.com/Edinburgh
19 Feb Cinderella 7.30pm
20 Feb Swan Lake 2pm & 7.30pm
21 Feb Nutcracker 2pm & 7.30pm
READING Hexagon
whatsonreading.com
23 Feb Cinderella 7.30pm
24 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm
HULL New Theatre
hulltheatres.co.uk
26 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm
27Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm
28 Feb Cinderella 2pm & 5.30pm
BLACKPOOL Grand Theatre
blackpoolgrand.co.uk
1 Mar Nutcracker 7.30pm
4 Mar Swan Lake 2.30pm & 7.30pm
WOLVERHAMPTON Grand Theatre
grandtheatre.co.uk
3 Mar Nutcracker 7.30pm
4 Mar Swan Lake 2.30pm & 7.30pm
CARDIFF New Theatre
newtheatrecardiff.co.uk
5 Mar Swan Lake 7.30pm
6 Mar Swan Lake 7.30pm
7 Mar Cinderella 2pm & 5.30pm
YORK Grand Opera House
atgtickets.com/York
9 Mar Swan Lake 7.30pm
10 Mar Swan Lake 7.30pm
11 Mar Cinderella 2.30pm & 7.30pm
TORQUAY Princess Theatre
atgtickets.com/torquay
13 Mar Swan Lake 7.30pm
14 Mar Nutcracker 2pm
14 Mar Cinderella 7.30pm
