CAR CRASH Comes to Barons Court Theatre in December

Performances run December 5 - 9, 7:30pm.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

Bruno Magnanti's gripping new play Car Crash is to receive a week's run at the Barons Court Theatre in Barons Court, London, during the 5-9 December.

On the final day of the January transfer window, the chairman of a high-profile football club loses its top player. Now, with no time remaining, he must sign a replacement - all while balancing his crumbling career, broken marriage, and anxiety. Bruno Magnanti's play is biting and tense, set in the final hours of the most crucial business transaction in each of the character's lives.

FULL CAST
Michael Byers as Peter Murlowe
Craig Edgley as Jason Lumley
Tremont Deigh as Michael Lansana
Victoria Sasso as Sarah Isley
Jonny Magnanti as DAVID RUBIN

CREW
Tasmin Wickremeratne - Lighting DesignOleta Mary - Photography
George Freida - Marketing Management
Harry Giles - Poster Design




