CAR CRASH Comes to Barons Court Theatre in December

Bruno Magnanti's gripping new play Car Crash is to receive a week's run at the Barons Court Theatre in Barons Court, London, during the 5-9 December.

On the final day of the January transfer window, the chairman of a high-profile football club loses its top player. Now, with no time remaining, he must sign a replacement - all while balancing his crumbling career, broken marriage, and anxiety. Bruno Magnanti's play is biting and tense, set in the final hours of the most crucial business transaction in each of the character's lives.

FULL CAST

Michael Byers as Peter Murlowe

Craig Edgley as Jason Lumley

Tremont Deigh as Michael Lansana

Victoria Sasso as Sarah Isley

Jonny Magnanti as DAVID RUBIN

CREW

Tasmin Wickremeratne - Lighting DesignOleta Mary - Photography

George Freida - Marketing Management

Harry Giles - Poster Design