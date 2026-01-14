Bryan Cranston and Marianne Jean-Baptiste's ALL MY SONS is Coming to Cinemas

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

National Theatre Live has announced that the critically acclaimed production of All My Sons from Wessex Grove, Gavin Kalin Productions and Playful Productions is confirmed to join the 2026 cinema slate this spring. Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) and Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths) lead this new production of Arthur Miller's classic play, from visionary director Ivo van Hove (A View from the Bridge) releasing to cinemas from 16 April 2026.

The show is set to be captured live from its run at the Wyndham's theatre in London's West End where it plays until 7 March. Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Tom Glynn-Carney (House of the Dragon), and Hayley Squires (The Night Manager) also feature in this production, which has Scenic and Lighting design by Jan Versweyveld (A View from the Bridge), Costume Design by An D'Huys, Sound Design by Tom Gibbons and Casting by Julia Horan CDG. The Dramaturg is Ola Animashawun.

One family, the heart of the American dream. When wartime delivers profits for Joe, it comes at a price when his partner is charged with criminal manufacturing deals, and his eldest son goes missing in action. Will peacetime bring peace of mind, or will he be confronted by the consequence of his actions?

All My Sons joins three previously announced NT Live titles playing in cinemas in 2026, Hamlet (22 January), The Audience (26 February), The Playboy of the Western World (28 May), and Les Liaisons Dangereuses (25 June). Screenings of The Fifth Step will also continue in January. Audiences can find their nearest screening at NTLive.com with tickets for all titles on sale now.