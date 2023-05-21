BROKEN TOYS By Carolina Roman To Play Cervantes Theatre Beginning In June

Broken Toys, written by Carolina RomÃ¡n, directed by Raymi Ortuste Quiroga, and translated by L. Finch will run 8th June - 1st July 2023, Thursdays to Saturdays at 7.30pm at Cervantes Theatre, London. (Nearest tube station: Southwark station, 3 minutes' walk) The running time is 90 minutes (no interval). Press Night is Thursday 8th June at 7.30pm

From her childhood days during the Franco regime, playing in the dovecote of her family home, Marion dreams of being a heroine, a girl, a mother, a wife... despite being assigned the word "male" at birth.

As a teenager, she runs away to the great city in search of a new life, carrying with her the ghosts of her past.

In the underground sanctuaries of a hiding but thriving queer community, Marion begins to move out of the cages that have kept her true self confined. With the love of a bruised but bright Drag star, DorÃ­n Delacroix, Marion descends into a place of light, memory, pain, communion, and celebration.



This production of Broken Toys turns our stage into a playground, a cabaret joint, a truth-telling haven and space for collective assembly, real listening and allyship.

Coinciding with PRIDE month, this story is for those who have come before us and existed in the margins of society; incarcerated by systemic, institutional, domestic and even self-erected cages.

In an act of defiance and radical self expression, these bodies will inhabit the centre with pride. And send a love letter to all in the LGBTQIA+ community who are still being persecuted for choosing to fly...



"...Because if I don't, I'll be a Ghost inhabiting the body of a Broken Toy, I'll be that strange creature pushed to vacate... And I don't want to." - Raymi Ortuste Quiroga (director of Broken Toys)

Ticket prices: Â£25 and from Â£21 concessions

More information is available on Click Here

Raymi Ortuste is an acting teacher, actor, director and theatre practitioner. Head of 1st Year in the BA (Hons) Acting course at Rose Bruford College and Co-Artistic Director of Chaskis Theatre, Raymi's work expands across the sector with a bespoke approach to directing and acting training that marries 15 years of experience and training in the Meisner Technique with the latest research in human behavior, vulnerability, empathy and connection.

Their work seeks to connect individuals with their unique offering and places equality and belonging at the center of their practice.

CAST

Hayley Rose - Marion

Guy Woolf - Dorin

Miles Molan - Joaquin, George, Ernesto, Alejandro

Cervantes Theatre Team:

Artistic Director: Paula Paz

Artistic Director: Jorge de Juan

House Manager: Puerto Baker

Production Manager: James Creigton-Goode

Design and graphics: JosÃ© Luis Hidalgo