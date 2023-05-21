BROKEN TOYS By Carolina Roman To Play Cervantes Theatre Beginning In June

The production will runÂ 8th June â€“ 1st July 2023.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Photo 1 Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Ver Photo 2 Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!
Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming To Photo 3 Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New AlbumÂ KINGS & QUEENS
Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic Photo 4 Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Broken Toys, written by Carolina RomÃ¡n, directed by Raymi Ortuste Quiroga, and translated by L. Finch will run 8th June - 1st July 2023, Thursdays to Saturdays at 7.30pm at Cervantes Theatre, London. (Nearest tube station: Southwark station, 3 minutes' walk) The running time is 90 minutes (no interval). Press Night is Thursday 8th June at 7.30pm

From her childhood days during the Franco regime, playing in the dovecote of her family home, Marion dreams of being a heroine, a girl, a mother, a wife... despite being assigned the word "male" at birth.

As a teenager, she runs away to the great city in search of a new life, carrying with her the ghosts of her past.

In the underground sanctuaries of a hiding but thriving queer community, Marion begins to move out of the cages that have kept her true self confined. With the love of a bruised but bright Drag star, DorÃ­n Delacroix, Marion descends into a place of light, memory, pain, communion, and celebration.

This production of Broken Toys turns our stage into a playground, a cabaret joint, a truth-telling haven and space for collective assembly, real listening and allyship.

Coinciding with PRIDE month, this story is for those who have come before us and existed in the margins of society; incarcerated by systemic, institutional, domestic and even self-erected cages.

In an act of defiance and radical self expression, these bodies will inhabit the centre with pride. And send a love letter to all in the LGBTQIA+ community who are still being persecuted for choosing to fly...

"...Because if I don't, I'll be a Ghost inhabiting the body of a Broken Toy, I'll be that strange creature pushed to vacate... And I don't want to." - Raymi Ortuste Quiroga (director of Broken Toys)

Ticket prices: Â£25 and from Â£21 concessions

More information is available on Click Here

Raymi Ortuste is an acting teacher, actor, director and theatre practitioner. Head of 1st Year in the BA (Hons) Acting course at Rose Bruford College and Co-Artistic Director of Chaskis Theatre, Raymi's work expands across the sector with a bespoke approach to directing and acting training that marries 15 years of experience and training in the Meisner Technique with the latest research in human behavior, vulnerability, empathy and connection.

Their work seeks to connect individuals with their unique offering and places equality and belonging at the center of their practice.

CAST

Hayley Rose - Marion
Guy Woolf - Dorin
Miles Molan - Joaquin, George, Ernesto, Alejandro

Cervantes Theatre Team:

Artistic Director: Paula Paz
Artistic Director: Jorge de Juan
House Manager: Puerto Baker
Production Manager: James Creigton-Goode
Design and graphics: JosÃ© Luis Hidalgo




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

Review: TIFF STEVENSON: SEXY BRAIN, Soho Theatre Photo
Review: TIFF STEVENSON: SEXY BRAIN, Soho Theatre

Tiff Stevenson's latest show is a hilarious and well-observed study of navigating life as a woman

Review: THE BIG O, Kings Head Theatre Photo
Review: THE BIG O, King's Head Theatre

The Big O navigates Lucyâ€™s self-loathing and PTSD in an inspirational journey, but, while the topic is loudly and proudly urgent, the play falls short on many levels. This said, itâ€™s most definitely not a lost cause. Even though itâ€™s all over the place at this stage, Kim Cormackâ€™s exploration of female intimacy and the performative side of sex is an intriguing, necessary subject.

Cast Announced For HERES TO YOU DIVA Cabaret at Seven Dials Playhouse Photo
Cast Announced For HERE'S TO YOU DIVA Cabaret at Seven Dials Playhouse

The cabaret will take place at Seven Dials Playhouse on Sunday 28th May at 5pm and will feature stars from Six, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Voice, Little Mix the Search and more, as well as showcasing some emerging talent. The event will feature drag queens, pop artists and more belts than a Disney Channel star in the mid 2000s.

SEGA Announces SONIC SYMPHONY World Tour Dates Photo
SEGA Announces SONIC SYMPHONY World Tour Dates

The music of Sonic the Hedgehog continues! Following the standalone Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Symphony and Brazil Game Show 2022 performances, SEGA has announced the Sonic Symphony World Tour will kick off this fall into 2024, bringing a medley of fan-favorite Sonic tracks to multiple cities.


More Hot Stories For You

Cast Announced For HERE'S TO YOU DIVA Cabaret at Seven Dials PlayhouseCast Announced For HERE'S TO YOU DIVA Cabaret at Seven Dials Playhouse
Ear to Ear Productions Ltd. Presents GAME NIGHT By Adam Hannigan, 7- 13 JuneEar to Ear Productions Ltd. Presents GAME NIGHT By Adam Hannigan, 7- 13 June
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for EVERY LEAF A HALLELUJAH at Regent's Park Open Air TheatrePhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for EVERY LEAF A HALLELUJAH at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
THE CHOIR OF MAN Will Partner With Suicide Prevention Charity Campaign Against Living MiserablyTHE CHOIR OF MAN Will Partner With Suicide Prevention Charity Campaign Against Living Miserably

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You