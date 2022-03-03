Bristol Old Vic Offers 100 Free Tickets Per Show For New Audiences Through 2022

Bristol Old Vic today (Fri 4) launched a fresh initiative to help new audiences try a night out - theatre style!

BRISTOL NEW TIX

The theatre is offering 100 free seats for every Bristol Old Vic Theatre show in 2022, open to anyone coming to Bristol Old Vic for the first time. We want to share the magic of coming together and sharing a night at the theatre so we're offering audiences the chance to try it out - no pressure, just plays.



Explaining the move, Executive Director Charlotte Geeves said today: "Bristol Old Vic belongs to everyone, but we know people are cautious about trying new things - especially if it comes with a price tag. We're so confident you'll have a blast, we're giving you your first trip to the theatre absolutely free."



The offer opens from 10am, Fri 4 Mar. Simply set up your account here: https://bristololdvic.org.uk/boxoffice/account

Then just visit the What's On pages to choose your free show!

THE DETAILS

The offer is valid for any of the Preview performances in the Theatre. Just set up a new account to claim you free ticket.

The offer will be valid on the following shows:

Wonder Boy

The Meaning of Zong

Outlier

Hamlet

The Nutcracker

Valid on performances marked as Previews only

Any seat

Any price band

On standard or concession tickets only

Max 2 free tickets per new account



www.bristololdvic.org.uk/blog/bristol-new-tix

Bristol Old Vic Shows:

5 - 26 Mar

A Bristol Old Vic production

Wonder Boy

Written by Ros Willis

Directed by Sally Cookson

Venue: In Theatre

Times: 7.30pm, 2.30pm (Sat mats)

From Â£8

Age 12+

@BristolOldVic #WonderBoy

2 Apr- 7 May (2 - 9 Apr & 26 Apr - 7 May)

A Bristol Old Vic production

The Meaning of Zong

Written by Giles Terera

Directed by Giles Terera and Tom Morris

Venue: In Theatre

Times: 7.30pm, 2.30pm (Sat mats)

From: Â£8

Age: 12+

@BristolOldVic #TheMeaningofZong



14 - 24 Sep

Co-produced with Bristol Old Vic Ferment

Outlier

Written and performed by Malaika Kegode, with original music written and performed by Jakabol

Directed by Jenny Davies

Venue: In Theatre

Times: 7.30pm

From Â£10

Age: 14+

@BristolOldVic #Outlier



13 Oct - 12 Nov

A Bristol Old Vic production

Hamlet

Written by William Shakespeare

Directed by John Haidar

Venue: In Theatre

Times: 7.30pm, 2.30pm (Sat mat)

From Â£10

Age: 12+

@BristolOldVic



24 Nov - 7 Jan 2023

A Bristol Old Vic production

The Nutcracker

Venue: In Theatre

Times: Various

From Â£10

Age: 7+

@BristolOldVic