Bristol Old Vic Offers 100 Free Tickets Per Show For New Audiences Through 2022
The theatre is offering 100 free seats for every Bristol Old Vic Theatre show in 2022, open to anyone coming to Bristol Old Vic for the first time.
Bristol Old Vic today (Fri 4) launched a fresh initiative to help new audiences try a night out - theatre style!
BRISTOL NEW TIX
The theatre is offering 100 free seats for every Bristol Old Vic Theatre show in 2022, open to anyone coming to Bristol Old Vic for the first time. We want to share the magic of coming together and sharing a night at the theatre so we're offering audiences the chance to try it out - no pressure, just plays.
Explaining the move, Executive Director Charlotte Geeves said today: "Bristol Old Vic belongs to everyone, but we know people are cautious about trying new things - especially if it comes with a price tag. We're so confident you'll have a blast, we're giving you your first trip to the theatre absolutely free."
The offer opens from 10am, Fri 4 Mar. Simply set up your account here: https://bristololdvic.org.uk/boxoffice/account
Then just visit the What's On pages to choose your free show!
THE DETAILS
The offer is valid for any of the Preview performances in the Theatre. Just set up a new account to claim you free ticket.
The offer will be valid on the following shows:
- Wonder Boy
- The Meaning of Zong
- Outlier
- Hamlet
- The Nutcracker
Valid on performances marked as Previews only
Any seat
Any price band
On standard or concession tickets only
Max 2 free tickets per new account
www.bristololdvic.org.uk/blog/bristol-new-tix
Bristol Old Vic Shows:
5 - 26 Mar
A Bristol Old Vic production
Wonder Boy
Written by Ros Willis
Directed by Sally Cookson
Venue: In Theatre
Times: 7.30pm, 2.30pm (Sat mats)
From Â£8
Age 12+
@BristolOldVic #WonderBoy
2 Apr- 7 May (2 - 9 Apr & 26 Apr - 7 May)
A Bristol Old Vic production
The Meaning of Zong
Written by Giles Terera
Directed by Giles Terera and Tom Morris
Venue: In Theatre
Times: 7.30pm, 2.30pm (Sat mats)
From: Â£8
Age: 12+
@BristolOldVic #TheMeaningofZong
14 - 24 Sep
Co-produced with Bristol Old Vic Ferment
Outlier
Written and performed by Malaika Kegode, with original music written and performed by Jakabol
Directed by Jenny Davies
Venue: In Theatre
Times: 7.30pm
From Â£10
Age: 14+
@BristolOldVic #Outlier
13 Oct - 12 Nov
A Bristol Old Vic production
Hamlet
Written by William Shakespeare
Directed by John Haidar
Venue: In Theatre
Times: 7.30pm, 2.30pm (Sat mat)
From Â£10
Age: 12+
@BristolOldVic
24 Nov - 7 Jan 2023
A Bristol Old Vic production
The Nutcracker
Venue: In Theatre
Times: Various
From Â£10
Age: 7+
@BristolOldVic