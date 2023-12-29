Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for Backstairs Billy

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey, Ever Decreasing Circles) and Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast, Nine Perfect Strangers) star in Marcelo Dos Santos’ hilarious new comedy Backstairs Billy, directed by Tony and Olivier award-winning director Michael Grandage.

Inside Clarence House, The Queen Mother’s receptions are in full swing and the champagne is flowing. Guiding the proceedings is William ‘Billy’ Tallon, holder of the royal corgis and Her Majesty’s loyal servant.

Outside, strikes are bringing the country to its knees and Britain is on the verge of changing seismically under Margaret Thatcher. These two worlds are about to collide with dizzying consequences… Book your royal appointment today.

Was £36 - Now £25
Was £66 - Now £35
Was £90 - Now £49.50
Was £114 - Now £75

Valid on all performances 21 December 2023 - 08 January 2024.

Review Roundup: BACKSTAIRS BILLY, Starring Penelope Wilton and Luke Evans Photo
Review Roundup: BACKSTAIRS BILLY, Starring Penelope Wilton and Luke Evans

Michael Grandage Company just celebrated opening night of Marcelo Dos Santos’ new comedy Backstairs Billy which looks at a pivotal moment in the 50 year relationship between the Queen Mother and her loyal servant William “Billy” Tallon. Michael Grandage directs Penelope Wilton as the Queen Mother and Luke Evans as Billy.

