Book Now For Purrfect Summer Treat THE TIGER WHO CAME TO TEA

Click Here for More Articles on London Ticket Deals

Based on Britain's best-loved picture book by Judith Kerr, the Olivier Award-nominated smash hit show The Tiger Who Came to Tea returns to the West End. Book tickets now!

The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mummy are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? What they certainly don't expect to see at the door is a big, stripy tiger.

Join the tea-guzzling tiger in this delightful family show, packed with oodles of magic, sing-a-long songs and clumsy chaos. A stunning stage adaptation of the classic tale of teatime mayhem... expect to be surprised!

The show is playing at the Theatre Royal Haymarket from 11 July-4 September 2022. Tickets from £18.

Book tickets now!